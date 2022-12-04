The Chicago Cubs tonight made a big move to bolster their pitching rotation by signing veteran free agent Jameson Taillon. The deal was for four years and $68 million. Taillon, 31, is quite familiar to Cubs fans from his days with the Pirates, where he was the second pick of the 2010 draft. The tall, 6’5” right-handed pitcher arrival in the majors was delayed by Tommy John surgery in 2014. He made his major league debut in 2016, just after the era of competitiveness for the Pirates ended. But Taillon was a solid pitcher for three years in Pittsburgh. Despite missing time while battling testicular cancer in 2017, Taillon became a real workhorse for the late-teens Pirates teams. He pitched 133 2⁄3 innings for Pittsburgh in 2017 even with missing six weeks for cancer treatment and he threw 191 innings for the Pirates in 2018, putting up a 14-10 record with a 3.22.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO