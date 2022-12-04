Read full article on original website
Outside The Confines: Winter Madness
Before we get started, I just wanted to give a shout out to the South Bend Cubs. While we think the Winter Meetings are about trades and signings, the real purpose is to conduct business for both the majors and minors. And in the ceremony for the 2022 “Golden Bobbleheads” that honor Minor League Promotions, the South Bend Cubs won the Award for “Best In-Game Promotion” for their “Spin to Win Saturdays.”
Pirates win MLB Draft Lottery, Cubs drop one spot
The first ever MLB Draft Lottery was held this evening and the Cubs lost one spot in the draft, dropping down from the 12th pick to the 13th pick. The Cubs dropped one spot because the Minnesota Twins moved up from the 13th pick to the fifth pick. The first...
Willson Contreras is a St. Louis Cardinal
I’m going to play the contrarian here. Honestly, I don’t care whether he signed with the Cardinals, or if it had been another team, once it was clear that Willson Contreras was not returning to the Cubs. Contreras put together a fine offensive season in 2022, as he...
The Cody Bellinger signing by the numbers
One of the stats that lots of baseball analysts love is max exit velocity. It’s not predictive of a baseball player’s ability on its own, but it demonstrates a ceiling of possibility. The baseball player who has hit a ball 112.9 miles per hour has shown us that he can mash a baseball under a certain set of circumstances, it’s just a question of whether those circumstances can be replicated again.
Cubs sign right-hander Jameson Taillon
The Chicago Cubs tonight made a big move to bolster their pitching rotation by signing veteran free agent Jameson Taillon. The deal was for four years and $68 million. Taillon, 31, is quite familiar to Cubs fans from his days with the Pirates, where he was the second pick of the 2010 draft. The tall, 6’5” right-handed pitcher arrival in the majors was delayed by Tommy John surgery in 2014. He made his major league debut in 2016, just after the era of competitiveness for the Pirates ended. But Taillon was a solid pitcher for three years in Pittsburgh. Despite missing time while battling testicular cancer in 2017, Taillon became a real workhorse for the late-teens Pirates teams. He pitched 133 2⁄3 innings for Pittsburgh in 2017 even with missing six weeks for cancer treatment and he threw 191 innings for the Pirates in 2018, putting up a 14-10 record with a 3.22.
Frank Schwindel appears headed to play for NPB’s Orix Buffaloes
The Cubs claimed Frank Schwindel on waivers from the A’s in July 2021 and then installed him at first base after Anthony Rizzo (and others) were traded at that year’s deadline in the big selloff. Schwindel went on to have a fantastic third of a season for the...
Baseball history unpacked, December 7
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Fred McGriff elected to the Hall of Fame
Fred McGriff, who played first base for six teams including the Cubs from 1986-2004 and hit 493 career home runs, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame by its Contemporary Era Committee Sunday night, as announced at the Winter Meetings:. Here are the full voting results (each voter had...
A preliminary estimate of the Cubs payroll and luxury tax for 2023
I’ve done articles like this for the past few seasons, taking an early look at where the Cubs stand payroll and luxury tax-wise, and this year ... well, it’s different. Why? Because the amount of money committed to players to date for 2023 is far below any luxury tax that would have to be paid by the club. Like, more than 80 million dollars below the first 2023 luxury tax level of $233 million.
BCB After Dark: Is it the night before Cubs-mas?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark, the late-night after-party for night owls, early risers, new parent and Cubs fans abroad. Also for those of you waiting on Jameson Taillon news. Come on in and we’ll watch the returns together. We’ve got a nice fireplace off to one side if you want to get warm or you can grab a table closer to the door if you don’t. Tell us if we can do anything to make your stay more comfortable. There’s no cover charge tonight. Bring your own beverage.
Cubs historical sleuthing: A rare Joe Girardi error
Cubs’ catcher Joe Girardi and first baseman Mark Grace drop ball of bat of Phillies Mike Schmidt (background) in second inning. Girardi (L) was given an error on the play in foul territory. The first clue here is that this has to be Opening Day, given the bunting on...
Pat Hughes wins the Hall of Fame’s Frick Award
Pat Hughes has been the Cubs’ lead radio play-by-play voice since 1996, so 2023 will be his 28th year behind the microphone calling Cubs games. He’s also done some PBP on TV for Marquee Sports Network. Pat has always been an excellent broadcaster and well-liked by Cubs fans,...
Tom Ricketts gave the green light and the Cubs made two major signings
For those of you who kept saying to Cubs management, “Do something!”, the Cubs absolutely did something Tuesday. Two somethings, in fact, signing Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal (with a 2024 mutual option) and Jameson Taillon to a four-year contract (and thanks to Josh for covering that when news broke very late Tuesday evening).
Cubs historical sleuthing: A random event at Dodger Stadium
Mark Grace #17 of the Chicago Cubs catches the throw against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a May 1989 game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. That gives two details — it’s at Dodger Stadium and it’s in May 1989. Those are enough to tell us...
