Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling

Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food.

In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.

On Sept. 15, cans of Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food were labeled as the prescription low-fat food in one of Nestlé's factories, the FDA said.

The product can be identified by its UPC (38100 17599), production code (22581159 L4TR6) and “Best Before Sept 2024″ date on the bottom of each can, according to the agency.

No other Purina products were impacted by the recall. There have been no reports of injuries to dogs who ate the product.

“We apologize to pet owners for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused,” Nestlé said in a statement. “We’re pet owners too, and we know how important the health and well-being of our pets is, which is what led us to make this decision.”

Consumers who bought the mislabeled food are recommended to throw it away, and Nestlé said it would replace the product.

Consumers with questions can call 800-579-7733 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visit https://www.purina.com/contact-us.

