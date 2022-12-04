ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors

Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 Braves moves to make after losing Kenley Jansen to Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves had expressed interest in Kenley Jansen returning but now that he’s heading to Boston, what moves do the Braves now need to make?. Though the Atlanta Braves had hoped to bring veteran closer Kenley Jansen back in free agency this offseason after he led the team with 41 saves in the 2022 campaign, they were unsuccessful. On Wednesday, the reliever signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox, leaving the Atlanta bullpen without one of its stalwarts (though not without some ups and downs) from last season.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Aaron Judge used Giants to make the Yankees sweat with ultimate decoys

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge played the free agency market hard this offseason, ultimately making fans in The Bronx nervous thanks to the Giants. The New York Yankees had one of the most nerve-wracking moments this offseason as they were in a position to lose Aaron Judge, if they weren’t careful. Judge deployed a smart strategy in meeting with the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, only to reveal in the end that he wants to stay with the Yankees, but he’s just seeking a nine-year deal (per multiple insiders).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

AL East Power Rankings with Aaron Judge back in the picture

The AL East Power Rankings with Aaron Judge back on the New York Yankees roster. Aaron Judge won’t be leaving the AL East just yet. Maybe in the twilight of his career he ends up playing for his hometown San Francisco Giants. For now, he’ll stay with the New York Yankees. What does this major decision do for the AL East Power Rankings?
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns

Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Aaron Judge makes his Giants dream crystal clear in TIME interview

The San Francisco Giants are chasing top free agent Aaron Judge, who grew up rooting for the team by the Bay. In a curiously-timed interview with TIME magazine, Aaron Judge was named Athlete of the Year for 2022. In an interview with the national outlet, Judge was an open book, discussing his ongoing negotiations with the Yankees, and his childhood in northern California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Rule The Cincinatti Bengals' Jungle

It officially became December a few days ago, which means there's only one month remaining in the NFL season. As such, everything takes on greater importance, from simple second down plays to the games themselves. This is especially true for the defending AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, who currently find themselves in a battle both for the AFC North division, and homefield advantage in the playoffs. Fortunately, they had the perfect pro wrestling power couple to help give them motivation this past weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Makes Huge Claim About Joe Burrow

Any Super Bowl hangover that the Cincinnati Bengals were dealing with this season has been left at the door. After an 0-2 start to the season and an embarrassing performance in Week 8 on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, the Bengals have gotten things all the way back on track as they are once again looking like contenders in the AFC.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

How the Bengals made a key Chiefs player look like a complete fool

The Cincinnati Bengals, as we expected would happen, made a Kansas City Chiefs player look like a fool this past weekend. Before the Bengals’ 27-24 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City defensive back Justin Reid talked some trash about how he was going to “lock down” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Giants in the hunt for another big free agent besides Aaron Judge

The San Francisco Giants have been very open about their ability to spend this offseason, and they may be aiming to sign more stars than just Aaron Judge. The Giants are shopping this offseason with a huge target on star Aaron Judge, and they’ve been proactive on him by hosting meetings and sharing that if they don’t land him, it won’t be because they got outbid. While it’s well known they want to put Judge in their jersey, it’s lesser known that they’re reportedly seeking another star, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy