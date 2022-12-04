Read full article on original website
Yankees sign Aaron Judge to mega-deal after terrifying Giants buzz
New York Yankees fans, your long, national nightmare is over. Those 15 hours where Aaron Judge signing with the San Francisco Giants felt inevitable have wrapped up in a tidy bow, with Mitch Haniger by the Bay and a new captain in the Bronx. Wednesday will surely be a day...
Cardinals: Day 3 of Winter Meetings brings first move and catcher rumors
Day 3 changes the narrative on catcher a bit while adding a relief pitcher in free agency. The Winter Meetings are one of the busiest times of the year, with Monday’s updates from San Diego already feeling like old news for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club still remains heavily linked to different catchers, but a new favorite may have emerged. There is still talk of the Cardinals in the shortstop market, the Chicago Cubs made their first splash, and the club made their first signing of the week as well.
Giants contract offer to Aaron Judge is revealed, and it’s enormous
The San Francisco Giants are prepared to offer Aaron Judge a massive contract and entice the former Yankees slugger to head back to the West Coast. The San Francisco Giants are reportedly ready to open their checkbook wide in an attempt to bring Aaron Judge back home. The Giants have...
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
3 Braves moves to make after losing Kenley Jansen to Red Sox
The Atlanta Braves had expressed interest in Kenley Jansen returning but now that he’s heading to Boston, what moves do the Braves now need to make?. Though the Atlanta Braves had hoped to bring veteran closer Kenley Jansen back in free agency this offseason after he led the team with 41 saves in the 2022 campaign, they were unsuccessful. On Wednesday, the reliever signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox, leaving the Atlanta bullpen without one of its stalwarts (though not without some ups and downs) from last season.
MLB insider: Everything to know about Aaron Judge free-agent decision
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge on Wednesday morning. What happens next?. With Aaron Judge agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees, the dominoes at the Winter Meetings are starting to fall. But the market is starting to gain clarity, especially for the teams...
Source: Cardinals, Willson Contreras reach 5-year, $87.5M deal
Willson Contreras, a strong-armed catcher with a big bat, has reached a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the Cardinals, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Aaron Judge rejecting Padres’ massive offer proves Yankees legacy was on the line
Aaron Judge will remain a New York Yankee for (presumably) the remainder of his baseball career. Rejoice. But the stress of him potentially leaving was real. For a moment, he was apparently a San Francicso Giant. Or … wait. That was Arson Judge. But the Giants weren’t the only...
Aaron Judge used Giants to make the Yankees sweat with ultimate decoys
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge played the free agency market hard this offseason, ultimately making fans in The Bronx nervous thanks to the Giants. The New York Yankees had one of the most nerve-wracking moments this offseason as they were in a position to lose Aaron Judge, if they weren’t careful. Judge deployed a smart strategy in meeting with the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, only to reveal in the end that he wants to stay with the Yankees, but he’s just seeking a nine-year deal (per multiple insiders).
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
AL East Power Rankings with Aaron Judge back in the picture
The AL East Power Rankings with Aaron Judge back on the New York Yankees roster. Aaron Judge won’t be leaving the AL East just yet. Maybe in the twilight of his career he ends up playing for his hometown San Francisco Giants. For now, he’ll stay with the New York Yankees. What does this major decision do for the AL East Power Rankings?
The NFL made a major mistake on Monday and it involves the Cincinnati Bengals
The NFL made a major mistake on Monday and it involves the Cincinnati Bengals. On Monday, the NFL announced that the week 15 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants is being moved from the 4 PM ET time slot to the 8:20 PM ET time slot (Sunday Night Football on ESPN).
Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns
Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
Aaron Judge makes his Giants dream crystal clear in TIME interview
The San Francisco Giants are chasing top free agent Aaron Judge, who grew up rooting for the team by the Bay. In a curiously-timed interview with TIME magazine, Aaron Judge was named Athlete of the Year for 2022. In an interview with the national outlet, Judge was an open book, discussing his ongoing negotiations with the Yankees, and his childhood in northern California.
Look: Bengals Reveal Uniform Combination As Browns Come To Town
Cincinnati has not faced the Deshaun Watson-led Browns.
Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Rule The Cincinatti Bengals' Jungle
It officially became December a few days ago, which means there's only one month remaining in the NFL season. As such, everything takes on greater importance, from simple second down plays to the games themselves. This is especially true for the defending AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, who currently find themselves in a battle both for the AFC North division, and homefield advantage in the playoffs. Fortunately, they had the perfect pro wrestling power couple to help give them motivation this past weekend.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Makes Huge Claim About Joe Burrow
Any Super Bowl hangover that the Cincinnati Bengals were dealing with this season has been left at the door. After an 0-2 start to the season and an embarrassing performance in Week 8 on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, the Bengals have gotten things all the way back on track as they are once again looking like contenders in the AFC.
How the Bengals made a key Chiefs player look like a complete fool
The Cincinnati Bengals, as we expected would happen, made a Kansas City Chiefs player look like a fool this past weekend. Before the Bengals’ 27-24 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, Kansas City defensive back Justin Reid talked some trash about how he was going to “lock down” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Giants in the hunt for another big free agent besides Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants have been very open about their ability to spend this offseason, and they may be aiming to sign more stars than just Aaron Judge. The Giants are shopping this offseason with a huge target on star Aaron Judge, and they’ve been proactive on him by hosting meetings and sharing that if they don’t land him, it won’t be because they got outbid. While it’s well known they want to put Judge in their jersey, it’s lesser known that they’re reportedly seeking another star, too.
Zac Taylor Yells at Ja'Marr Chase After Taunting Penalty
Zac Taylor lit into Ja'Marr Chase after he got flagged for taunting.
