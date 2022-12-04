Read full article on original website
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star
Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:. Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when...
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham in Intensive Care Unit After Suffering Heart Attack
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, the uncle of WWE star Bray Wyatt and former WWE star Bo Dallas, suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Atlanta airport over the weekend. Windham underwent an emergency procedure to help save his life and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
Backstage News on the 24/7 Title “Almost” Never Being Brought Up by Creative or Triple H
After Triple H took control of WWE creative, the WWE 24/7 Title wasn’t featured very often, and eventually, it was retired because of this. Since the title hadn’t changed hands on television for the first three months of the new administration, it wasn’t just put on hold; it was completely dropped. Despite not being on television, the title was still frequently used at live events.
Teddy Long Reveals Which Referees Who Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame
Former WWE manager and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently discussed the idea of a WWE Referee Hall Of Fame in an interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling. “That’s if they ever decide that they want to do a Hall Of Fame for the referees and the officials. There’s a lot of guys. Tim White: God rest his soul, he certainly should be one of them,” Long said.
Former AEW/Impact Talent Gets a WWE Tryout
According to PWInsider, tryouts are taking place this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Former MLW star KC Navarro and former AEW/NWA/Impact star Kylie Rae are among those getting tryouts this week. Rae has wrestled for several major promotions and was one of the first names signed...
Drew Gulak Appears on WWE NXT, Set For New Feud?
Drew Gulak made an appearance on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Charlie Dempsey defeated Hank Walker in singles action on Tuesday night’s Deadline go-home episode of NXT. Gulak appeared near the end of the match to scout the action from ringside. While Gulak did not directly interact with...
Opener Revealed For WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card match will kick off this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will compete in the Wild Card match to determine the fifth and final entrant in the Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline on Saturday night. WWE has announced that the Triple Threat will kick off tomorrow’s show.
Jim Ross Says He Didn’t Trust John Laurinaitis, Comments on William Regal and His Health
This week’s “Grilling JR” episode is now available on AdFreeShows.com. Ross updated his health status:. “I’ve been going to my wound doctor, wound care specialist, every Tuesday morning which I’m really beginning to dread because it’s a painful, frigging ordeal. He takes a scaffold, goes into that wound, and starts scraping dead material. To say it didn’t hurt is wrong. It’s a lie. It does hurt, but we’re cleaning it out, keeping it rolling, and healing. So I guess at the end of the day, that’s the way it is and JR just can’t be a little sissy and worry about having a little pain. I’ve been in a little pain since last November, a year now. It’s been a year since I got diagnosed. It was this time last year that I started 22 radiation treatments. So it’s been a very interesting year to say the least, but progress is being made and that’s all that matters.”
Names for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale Revealed
AEW has revealed the first seven participants in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in Wednesday’s Battle Royale. Between now and Wednesday, AEW will reveal more Battle Royale participants.
Spoilers: NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/9/2022
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (12/9/2022) * Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince.
Backstage News on WWE’s Internal Listing Having Scarlett Scheduled to Work Dark Match
Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Damien Priest were scheduled to face Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan in a dark match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Instead, Legado Del Fantasma (including Zelina) and Priest were booked to face Madcap Moss, Riddle, Strowman, and Morgan. According to Fightful Select, creative plans...
Butch Revealed as Drew McIntyre’s Replacement for WWE SmackDown Title Match
Drew McIntyre’s replacement for this week’s SmackDown on FOX title match has been announced by WWE. McIntyre announced on Twitter Monday evening that he is not medically cleared to compete and will not be able to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for the titles on SmackDown.
What Regal’s Exit Says About AEW
Last week, I penned an article about MJF’s promo on AEW Dynamite, where he made several references to WWE. I also mentioned that Friedman attacking William Regal didn’t do much to generate heat, considering that Regal cost Jon Moxley, the top baby face in the company, the championship the week prior. Regal as a character wasn’t a sympathetic figure to the audience and thus there wasn’t any major heat to be generated from the attack. If anything, the Regal persona got a taste of his own medicine so from a storyline perspective, he might’ve gotten what he deserved when he chose to align with Friedman. I discussed the rumors that Regal might’ve been written off the show to open the door to a return to WWE, but didn’t put too much stock in it at the time because there were conflicting reports about his contract status.
NJPW Super Juniors Tag League Night 7 Results – December 4, 2022
NJPW Super Juniors Tag League Night 7 Results – December 4, 2022. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima vs. Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa. Ryohei Oiwa locks in a Boston Crab then drags Kosei Fujita to the middle of the ring, and leaned back for pressure until Fujita finally taps out.
Renee Paquette Signed Two Separate Three-Year AEW Contracts, Why She Returned to Wrestling
Renee Paquette joined Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast to discuss her transition from WWE to AEW and her work producing video content for the Cincinnati Bengals:. “I am not that born and bred NFL die hard fan, but I will say since having moved to the United States, I’ve been here for about 10 years, I’ve navigated around. I started in New York, went out to Las Vegas, now we’re back in Cincinnati. I just never really had my team or like a reason to really sink my teeth into it. It was around this time last year, you know, add an extra little month there, but we moved to Cincinnati, and we’re like ‘Oh my God. Look at the Bengals go. This team is unbelievable.’ So it was a perfect time to really kind of jump on their bandwagon, and not just the Bengals bandwagon, but just like the NFL in general. It was perfect timing to become a Bengals fan and to to see the city, like they rally around the Bengals no matter what, but to be able to see them go so deep into the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl, and now to see this like amazing hot streak that the team is on again right now, yeah, it’s it’s an absolute blast. The fact that I get to work with them now and get to do my show with them, ‘Rene All Day’, is insane to me.”
Jeff Jarrett Discusses Creating Ring Ka King, Difficulty Using Impact Talent, Road Dogg in WWE
During a recent episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett discussed the formation of Ring Ka King. This was a wrestling show that aired in India. “I think 2010 or 2011 is when discussions started. Endemol India is a production company, and they ran season one of Ring Ka King. It’s a startup promotion. We had a deal with Sony to air Impact, Xpolsion are our PPVs. So that’s what aired in India. It was the biggest contract we had for TNA Entertainment. They had all the exclusive rights. This had to be a completely different entity. From the very beginning we had to figure out the strategy. It was a completely separate business entity legally as well. Yes it fell under TNA Entertainment, but it was not Impact, Impact programming or Impact contracts. In the very beginning they were an off limits kind of deal because they were exclusive to the brand. We worked through some of those issues.”
Ronda Rousey Responds to Criticism of Her WWE Survivor Series Match Against Shotzi
Ronda Rousey addressed criticism of her WWE Survivor Series match against Shotzi during her YouTube live stream. Rousey also addressed the apron DDT incident. “You ever wake up from a deep sleep and think of a cringe moment in your life? And you lay awake in bed?. Well I had...
Updated WWE NXT Deadline Line-Up, Names Revealed for Iron Survivor, Main Roster Stars
The first NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will be held this Saturday, December 10, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card is as follows:. Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c) NXT Tag Team Titles Match. The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly (c) Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge...
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 5, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with The Bloodlins Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa head to the ring. We then head to a video of The Bloodline attacking Elias after pulling up to the arena earlier today.
