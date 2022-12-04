ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IEA: Renewables could top coal as electricity source by 2025

BERLIN (AP) — The expansion of renewable power generation picked up sharply in 2022 and within three years it could pass coal as the top source of electricity, The International Energy Agency said in a new report published Tuesday. The Paris-based agency said the global energy crisis stoked by...
Putin denies Western accusations of nuclear saber-rattling

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the country’s nuclear arsenals as a deterrent factor in the Ukrainian conflict but demurred when challenged to make a pledge that Russia would not be the first to use them. Asked by a member of the presidential Human...
US, Belgium named among hosts for 6 F1 sprint races in 2023

LONDON (AP) — The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the famed Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium will host their first sprint races on the Formula One calendar for next season. F1 had already committed to doubling the number of sprints from...
