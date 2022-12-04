ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD officer, CTA bus driver, man sent to hospital after South Austin crash: Chicago police

A Chicago police officer, CTA bus driver and another driver were all taken to a nearby hospital after a crash Saturday in the city's South Austin neighborhood, CPD said.

Chicago police said a marked squad car with its lights and sirens on was driving north in the 600-block of North Central Avenue about 10:20 a.m. when a sedan driven by a 19-year-old man was traveling east.

The sedan and squad car collided, and the sedan hit a bus that was stationary in the southeast corner on Central, CPD said.

One officer, the 19-year-old and the CTA bus driver were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Three citations were issued, CPD said.

