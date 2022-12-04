ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

38th annual Snowfest in Collier County

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
The 38th annual Snowfest happened Saturday and celebrated Collier County's 100th anniversary.

The event was held at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex and guests of all ages could cruise around Santa's wonderland.

It included snow mountains, a maze, the great centennial snowball hunt, and a showing of Elf.

Domestic animal services were also there so people could take home a new friend.

