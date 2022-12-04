ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2,500 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

By The Associated Press
About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday.

Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes.

Regional officials initially reported Saturday that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but the Dagestan division of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment later raised the figure to about 2,500.

Zaur Gapizov, head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, said in a statement that the seals likely died a couple of weeks ago. He added that there was no sign that they were killed or caught in fishing nets.

Experts of the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coastline and collected data for laboratory research, which didn't immediately spot any pollutants.

Several previous incidents of mass seal deaths were attributed to natural causes. Kazakhstan, which has a long Caspian coastline, reported at least three such incidents this year.

Data about the number of seals in the Caspian vary widely. The fisheries agency has said the overall number of Caspian seals is 270,000-300,000, while the Caspian Environmental Protection Center put the number at 70,000.

Liberty and Freedoom.
6d ago

weird all the king crab died up north this year too. something not right up north Fukushima is still out there folks. and the kormosho current runs from Japan to the west coast and north to Alaska and the Russia federation

Paul Lowrey
6d ago

yeah, 1700 seals just all died of natural causes. that cancer ridden president and his military are going to send the meat to the front lines so the starving freezing troops are fed. he is just such a nice leader.

JOE
6d ago

Because Putin did something to THEM with some type of military weapon for sure... You don't have a mass extinction all of the sudden...

