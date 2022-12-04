ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Column: It’s time for the Cubs and White Sox to make some noise at the winter meetings — especially for their fans

By Paul Sullivan, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbwhB_0jWwzx8800
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn speaks as the team introduces Pedro Grifol as the new manager on Nov. 3, 2022, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The winter meetings should be a hectic time for Jed Hoyer and Rick Hahn, the two men consigned with the task of making baseball in Chicago relevant again.

Hoyer, the Cubs president, and Hahn, the White Sox general manager, are fortunate enough to have the complete support of their respective owners and have been around long enough to know what they do this week in San Diego will make an immediate impression on their fans, for better or worse.

If they don’t make make any significant moves to bolster their rosters, they’ll be judged harshly. If they make a splash, they’ll be lauded for their effort.

But sometimes a splash can turn into a albatross, as the Sox discovered after signing catcher Yasmani Grandal and starter Dallas Keuchel to multiyear deals three winters ago and the Cubs learned when they signed Jason Heyward to an eight-year, $184 million deal in 2015.

The Sox waived Keuchel in May in the third year of his contract but probably are struck with Grandal in 2023, the final year of his four-year, $73 million deal. The Cubs opted to release Heyward last month with $22 million remaining on his contract.

All three moves were hailed at the time. But while Heyward did help the Cubs earn a World Series ring in 2016 and Grandal and Keuchel both performed well enough during the Sox’s postseason run in 2020, the contracts ultimately were deemed excessive.

They certainly aren’t the first free agents to underperform, and this year’s free-agent class undoubtedly will have a few players who also don’t live up to expectations. That has been a part of sports since the advent of free agency.

But that shouldn’t prevent Hoyer or Hahn from rolling the dice on someone whose upside can make a difference between competing in 2023 or just drifting aimlessly through another season. To do nothing would be a signal to fans that the status quo is acceptable. We’re all eyewitnesses, and asking everyone to ignore what happened would be a grave mistake for both executives.

I really can’t remember a more important offseason for either team.

On both sides of town fans believe their steadfast loyalty has been taken for granted. The 2022 season left scars that won’t easily heal.

The Sox lost all the momentum they had built up from 2020 and ‘21, when the rebuild seemed headed in the right direction and the only question was when, not if, they would win a World Series. Injuries surely played a role, but mostly it was poor defense and baserunning and a glaring absence of power, combined with a perceived lack of hustle, that made the Sox mostly unwatchable.

The Cubs already turned off their fans in summer 2021 by trading established stars for a slew of prospects who wouldn’t be ready for several years, then refusing to admit they were in a rebuild. They compounded the misery by not even trying to compete in 2022, then by letting catcher Willson Contreras leave as a free agent with nothing but a compensatory draft pick in return.

Hahn and Hoyer are capable of making the kind of deft decisions that can fix things in 2023.

But will they?

Unless they go into the winter meetings with a do-or-die mentality, the Sox and Cubs will be right back where they finished in October — watching the playoffs on TV. That doesn’t mean they have to get a player signed and sealed by the end of the meetings Thursday, but they should be honing in on whomever they target with the idea of closing the deal in the coming weeks.

Every avenue should be explored, including trading players considered part of the core. Whether that’s a possibility is questionable.

“It’s easy at the end of a disappointing season to say you’ve got to burn it to the ground,” Hahn said at the end of the disappointing season. “That’s not where we’re at as an organization. There’s a good amount of talent there. There’s talent that’s performed at an elite level. We’ve got to figure out a way to get them back to that level and augment accordingly.”

Aside from hiring Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as manager , the Sox’s biggest personnel addition was adding Geoff Head as s enior director of sports performance , a new position created to keep players off the injured list with nagging injuries that led to questions about proper conditioning.

Hahn said Head would be involved “with everything from nutrition to sleep to sports science, working in the lab, working with our technicians, making sure we have the best information for what our players need and what we can do to keep them on the field.”

Added Grifol: “Geoff is all about keeping players on the field. He’s all about these guys posting every day.”

OK, fine. That certainly should help.

But the Sox already have to replace their middle-of-the-order slugger now that José Abreu fled to the Houston Astros . A left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, a second baseman and hopefully a new starting catcher would go a long way toward winning back angry fans. A one-year deal for Mike Clevinger is the kind of low-risk move that makes you wonder if the Sox will try to compete for any of the top free agents.

On the North Side, no one wants to hear Hoyer talk about payroll flexibility or “intelligent” spending. Fans want to see actual money being spent, trades being consummated and movement that suggests the Cubs are serious about next year, not another long-term plan. None of their top hitting prospects are ready, and making stop-gap, low-risk signings because they’re waiting on kids such as Brennen Davis and Pete Crow-Armstrong isn’t going to appease fans.

“We absolutely want to compete next year,” Hoyer said at the end of the season. “We want to add players that can help us in 2023, but we also want to do it with a real eye on the future.”

Sorry, but we’ve heard enough about the future in Chicago to last a lifetime or two.

For the Cubs and Sox, the future is now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite

The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Phillies fans absolutely lose it over Trea Turner signing

The Phillies did it. They landed superstar shortstop Trea Turner. The team is expected to sign Turner to an 11-year megadeal worth $300 million, a seismic offseason move signaling their intent to make sure the 2022 World Series run was not a one-off. Turner brings an electric bat, world class...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Verlander signs with NL team

The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom when the right-hander signed with the Texas Rangers last week, and they have move quickly to replace him in their starting rotation. Justin Verlander and the Mets have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Verlander $86 million over two seasons and includes a vesting option for a third.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Aaron Judge reveals he was 'upset' at the New York Yankees 'turning the fans on him' by making public the $213m deal he rejected... as he says having control over his next team is 'special' amid '$300m Bronx offer'

Aaron Judge has revealed he wasn't happy with the New York Yankees for disclosing the details of the offer he turned down. The star slugger, who linked up with Tom Brady this week, is currently weighing up his next move after leaving the Bronx following a record-breaking season in which he hit 62 homers.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy

Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chicago Tribune

Column: Spirit of ’78? Chicago’s 5 struggling legacy sports franchises are turning back the clock

The Chicago Bears mercifully take their bye this week, while the Cubs and White Sox attempt to fill gaping holes on their rosters at the winter meetings in San Diego. The Bulls stumble along at the quarter-pole of the NBA season, while the Blackhawks continue their prescheduled tank job. By all accounts it has been a very, very bad year for Chicago’s legacy franchises, drawing comparisons to ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
OAKLAND, CA
Chicago Tribune

Can the Chicago Cubs lock down a top free-agent shortstop? 3 questions as the winter meetings begin.

A quiet start to the offseason set up an important winter meetings for the Chicago Cubs. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer vowed to be aggressive in upgrading a 74-88 roster. But the Cubs’ moves ultimately will determine whether the organization flexes its financial flexibility. As major-league teams’ personnel arrived in San Diego ahead of the offseason’s marquee gathering, which ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy