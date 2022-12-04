ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Authorities: Hotel employee raped intoxicated guest

A local hotel employee is being accused of raping an intoxicated guest who came to him for help. Jermaine Oswald Soo-Tim, 31, was arrested for the attack, which reportedly occurred Sunday at the Red Roof Inn on Bullsboro Drive. A woman told responding deputies that she had visited a friend...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police arrest wrong sister for crime

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have had to issue an apology after the wrong sister was arrested in a shoplifting incident. On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Home Depot on Lafayette Parkway. Employees called the police on a woman stealing from the store. Toni Maddox was identified as the...
LAGRANGE, GA
The Citizen Online

Mom, 37, son, 17, and girlfriend, 15, arrested in Peachtree City drug raid

A Peachtree City mother and son are facing drug charges following the Dec. 3 execution of search warrants at their Twiggs Corner residence. Bradley E. Kantor, 17, was charged with felony counts for sale and distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl and THC oil, along with charges for marijuana possession, said Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt, who added that a large amount of cash was also seized.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police charge 18-year-old and two juveniles after vehicle break-in at Cameron Crossing Apartments

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 8, at 7:23 p.m., the LaGrange Police responded to the Cameron Crossing Apartments, located at 1600 Meadow Terrace, in LaGrange, Georgia, concerning a report of an Entering Auto in progress. After arriving at the scene, LaGrange Police Officers located Jacoby Cotton, 18, and two juveniles in the apartment complex […]
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

LaGrange man arrested for burglary and obstruction

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody by LaGrange Police after allegedly burglarizing SOS Mini Mart on Vernon St. According to authorities, officers responded to a burglar alarm at 9:32 p.m. and recognized that the front door to the store had been shattered. When...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shoots, kills driver who ran over brother, police say

MORROW, Ga. - The Morrow police are combing through a chaotic scene in which they arrested a suspect who shot and killed a driver who ran into his brother along Mount Zion Road. Officials said 20-year-old John Johnson III was walking along the road with his brother when a car...
MORROW, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia convenience store busted in drug operation, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Investigators have busted a Georgia convenience store for allegedly selling drugs. The Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force said that on Nov. 28, agents received an anonymous tip that a convenience store in Haralson County was selling pills that contained Tianeptine, a schedule 1 drug in Georgia.
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Ford Mustangs stolen from Thomaston dealership, police say

THOMASTON, Ga. - Police in Thomaston are trying to find two 2022 Ford Mustangs stolen overnight from a dealership. The Thomaston Police Department said the cars were stolen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Southern Ford on Highway 19. With no optional equipment, the MSRP for a base 2022...
THOMASTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID

A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy