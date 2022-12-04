Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Authorities: Hotel employee raped intoxicated guest
A local hotel employee is being accused of raping an intoxicated guest who came to him for help. Jermaine Oswald Soo-Tim, 31, was arrested for the attack, which reportedly occurred Sunday at the Red Roof Inn on Bullsboro Drive. A woman told responding deputies that she had visited a friend...
fox5atlanta.com
LaGrange police arrest wrong sister for crime
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have had to issue an apology after the wrong sister was arrested in a shoplifting incident. On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Home Depot on Lafayette Parkway. Employees called the police on a woman stealing from the store. Toni Maddox was identified as the...
fox5atlanta.com
Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
The Citizen Online
Mom, 37, son, 17, and girlfriend, 15, arrested in Peachtree City drug raid
A Peachtree City mother and son are facing drug charges following the Dec. 3 execution of search warrants at their Twiggs Corner residence. Bradley E. Kantor, 17, was charged with felony counts for sale and distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl and THC oil, along with charges for marijuana possession, said Peachtree City Police Department spokesman Chris Hyatt, who added that a large amount of cash was also seized.
Henry County family asking for thief to return stolen Christmas decorations
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County family’s Christmas decorations are in the hands of a Grinch seen on video taking them from their home. Channel 2 ‘s Matt Johnson reports - the decorations have been a staple of the community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
LaGrange Police charge 18-year-old and two juveniles after vehicle break-in at Cameron Crossing Apartments
Georgia convenience store caught selling ‘Za Za’, other drugs in pill form
wrbl.com
LaGrange man arrested for burglary and obstruction
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody by LaGrange Police after allegedly burglarizing SOS Mini Mart on Vernon St. According to authorities, officers responded to a burglar alarm at 9:32 p.m. and recognized that the front door to the store had been shattered. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shoots, kills driver who ran over brother, police say
MORROW, Ga. - The Morrow police are combing through a chaotic scene in which they arrested a suspect who shot and killed a driver who ran into his brother along Mount Zion Road. Officials said 20-year-old John Johnson III was walking along the road with his brother when a car...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
Chaos, panic erupt in Cobb Walmart after fight leads to shooting
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say one person was shot after a fight broke out outside a Cobb County Walmart Wednesday afternoon. Cobb County police said they responded to reports of an active shooter at the store on Chastain Meadows Parkway just after noon. Channel 2 Action News was...
Photos of person suspected of killing teen at candlelight vigil released
ATLANTA, Ga. — DeKalb police have released images of the person suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy at a candlelight vigil on Nov. 27. The victim was attending a candlelight vigil for another murder victim at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road when he was killed by gunfire.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia convenience store busted in drug operation, officials say
atlantanewsfirst.com
Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Ford Mustangs stolen from Thomaston dealership, police say
THOMASTON, Ga. - Police in Thomaston are trying to find two 2022 Ford Mustangs stolen overnight from a dealership. The Thomaston Police Department said the cars were stolen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Southern Ford on Highway 19. With no optional equipment, the MSRP for a base 2022...
Former Assistant Atlanta City Attorney, police officer charged in $7 million PPP fraud scheme
ATLANTA, Ga. — A former Assistant Atlanta Attorney and an Atlanta police officer were indicted Tuesday after being accused of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program, according to United States Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Buchanan said the indictment accused 60-year-old...
Newnan Times-Herald
Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID
A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
Man shot, killed by DeKalb Police didn't reach for a gun, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a further investigation revealed a man shot and killed by DeKalb Police last month wasn't reaching for a handgun, but an object to throw at police. On Nov. 5, officers arrived at a Stone Mountain home on...
