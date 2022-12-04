ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
CHICAGO, IL
FlurrySports

Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the Playoffs

The 2022 Green Bay Packers season has been a disappointing one. Through injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decisions, not much has gone right in Green Bay. However, the season is not over and the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is technically still alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Report: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return for Playoffs; Out 7-8 Weeks with Injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could return from his foot injury in time to play in the postseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter provided more context Tuesday:. The 31-year-old suffered a broken foot Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and was forced to undergo what was thought to be season-ending surgery. He had soreness in his left knee after taking a hit against the New Orleans Saints the week prior.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 14

Well folks, this is it. The end of the line. OK, the first end of the line. In the majority of fantasy leagues, Week 14 marks the final week of the regular season. The final stop in a journey that began all the way back in September. A journey that will hopefully lead into the fantasy playoffs and potentially to a championship.
Bleacher Report

Bills' Von Miller Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

After being placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury, Buffalo Bills superstar pass-rusher Von Miller on Wednesday was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Miller underwent exploratory surgery Tuesday that resulted in...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges

The 2022 NFL regular season has only five weeks remaining, but none of the prestigious award races can be called yet. Several players have entered the awards mixes by making late-season pushes. Whether they fell out of contention earlier in the year or weren't even mentioned in the discussion at all until recently, they could shake up the status quo if they continue surging.
ALABAMA STATE
numberfire.com

Ravens sign former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley

The Baltimore Ravens are signing former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley ahead of their Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We're still waiting on an official timetable for the return of starter Lamar Jackson, who injured his knee in the first quarter of the Ravens' Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, but the Ravens seem to be signaling that the star quarterback will miss at least one game with their signing of Hundley. Tyler Huntley will start any games that Jackson misses.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 14 Released

There are still five weeks left in the NFL regular season, but three teams have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in their next game. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs can wrap up the AFC West with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.
247Sports

Notes: Still No Decision From Jim Leonhard

MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is still mulling his options for next season. That's according to to head coach Luke Fickell, who met with the media Sunday night after it was revealed the Badgers would take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
MADISON, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz

The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury. Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't...

