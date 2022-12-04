Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field
Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'
Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the Playoffs
The 2022 Green Bay Packers season has been a disappointing one. Through injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decisions, not much has gone right in Green Bay. However, the season is not over and the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is technically still alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: 1/3 of League Expected to Make Offseason Change, 'Key Addition' at QB
The NFL quarterback carousel is expected to be running at full force this offseason. Matt Miller of ESPN spoke to one general manager who said he expects one-third of the league to have a new starting quarterback or make a "key addition" at the position in the spring. Looking at...
Bleacher Report
Report: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return for Playoffs; Out 7-8 Weeks with Injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could return from his foot injury in time to play in the postseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter provided more context Tuesday:. The 31-year-old suffered a broken foot Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and was forced to undergo what was thought to be season-ending surgery. He had soreness in his left knee after taking a hit against the New Orleans Saints the week prior.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 14
Well folks, this is it. The end of the line. OK, the first end of the line. In the majority of fantasy leagues, Week 14 marks the final week of the regular season. The final stop in a journey that began all the way back in September. A journey that will hopefully lead into the fantasy playoffs and potentially to a championship.
Bleacher Report
A.J. Brown Deletes Tweet Saying He Wasn't Trolling Jon Robinson After Titans Firing
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown insisted he wasn't trolling former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, even though it wasn't a stretch to make that connection. Brown, who scored two touchdowns in Sunday's win over his former team, tweeted a link to a shirt on his website and captioned...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL
After being placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury, Buffalo Bills superstar pass-rusher Von Miller on Wednesday was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Miller underwent exploratory surgery Tuesday that resulted in...
Bleacher Report
Joe Montana: 49ers Can Still Win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy After Garoppolo Injury
Brock Purdy did enough in a Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins to convince Hall of Famer Joe Montana that the San Francisco 49ers can still win the Super Bowl. "You know what, if he does what he did last week, yeah," Montana said of Purdy leading the team to a title, per Josh Peter of USA Today.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges
The 2022 NFL regular season has only five weeks remaining, but none of the prestigious award races can be called yet. Several players have entered the awards mixes by making late-season pushes. Whether they fell out of contention earlier in the year or weren't even mentioned in the discussion at all until recently, they could shake up the status quo if they continue surging.
Bleacher Report
Report: Lamar Jackson's Knee Injury Is Sprained PCL; Ravens QB Could Miss 1-3 Weeks
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in the team's 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added injuries of this nature "often sideline" a player for one to three weeks. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update Monday...
numberfire.com
Ravens sign former Packers quarterback Brett Hundley
The Baltimore Ravens are signing former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley ahead of their Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We're still waiting on an official timetable for the return of starter Lamar Jackson, who injured his knee in the first quarter of the Ravens' Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos, but the Ravens seem to be signaling that the star quarterback will miss at least one game with their signing of Hundley. Tyler Huntley will start any games that Jackson misses.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 14 Released
There are still five weeks left in the NFL regular season, but three teams have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in their next game. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs can wrap up the AFC West with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Notes: Still No Decision From Jim Leonhard
MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is still mulling his options for next season. That's according to to head coach Luke Fickell, who met with the media Sunday night after it was revealed the Badgers would take on Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Laughs at Rams' Pettiness for Claiming Baker Mayfield amid 49ers Buzz
The Los Angeles Rams might have achieved two goals when they claimed veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday. The reigning Super Bowl champions now have another option under center with Matthew Stafford still on injured reserve and John Wolford battling a neck injury. Los Angeles also ensured Mayfield didn't...
Comments / 0