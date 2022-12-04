ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Serious Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the Indianapolis Colts by two points on Sunday night. Unfortunately for Dallas, the Cowboys' defense has taken a serious hit. Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown has left Sunday's game with a serious leg injury. "Cowboys starting CB Anthony Brown is being carted to locker room...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Performance Tonight

The Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts were in a two-point game at the start of the fourth quarter on Sunday night. No, seriously, they were. Now, the Cowboys are leading the Colts, 47-19, on Sunday evening. That happened fast. Dallas is showing off its championship aspirations against Indianapolis on...
Titans Have Signed Player Released By The Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans have added some more size to their defense. Defensive lineman Tarell Basham has signed with the Titans, per his agent Kenny Zuckerman. This comes just a week after he was waived by the Dallas Cowboys. Basham played in two games for the Cowboys this season after playing...
Cowboys Signing Former 2nd-Round Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former second-round pick to their practice squad. Dallas is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander, a onetime draftee of the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter. Alexander spent last season with Minnesota, his second stint with the franchise, after playing for...
Cowboys Announce Big Decision On Tyron Smith Monday

The Dallas Cowboys could be getting a key cog of their offensive line back soon. According to Jori Epstein, the Cowboys are expecting star left tackle Tyron Smith to practice on Wednesday, which would open up the 21-day practice window. He would have three weeks to return to game action...
Jerry Jones Regrets What He Revealed To The Media

Jerry Jones wishes he didn't disclose that the Dallas Cowboys didn't start Ezekiel Elliott for disciplinary reasons. After Sunday night's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys owner said Elliott began the opening drive on the bench for a minor issue. He told reporters he would have been "a lot more lenient" than head coach Mike McCarthy.
WATCH: Colts' Stephon Gilmore picks Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore continues to prove he’s among the elite cornerbacks in the league. He showed that again Sunday night with a beautiful interception against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. On a third down late in the second quarter, Gilmore stayed physical throughout Michael Gallup’s deep out route while maintaining outside leverage on the coverage.
Meet The Texas Artist Behind Dak Prescott's Custom and Personal Cleats

Week 13 of the NFL marks a special observance, MyCauseMyCleats, which highlights causes important to NFL players. This weekend, players got to wear their hearts on their feet with custom cleats. Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas teamed up with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and San Antonio-based shoe...
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
