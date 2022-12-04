ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/4/2022)

By Corey Sheldon
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
The Oregonian

The Voice season 22 episode 22 free live stream, judges, trailer, schedule, how to watch without cable (12/5/22)

The Voice season 22 is back, and this week’s episode 22 will feature the top 8 performers singing Whitney Houston solos and duets. Tune in tonight, Monday, December 5 at 8 p.m. and watch the upcoming episode available on NBC, or stream it LIVE in real time with FuboTV. To get caught up on past performances, take a look at the video provided below.
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Daboll made baffling decision at end of Giants’ tie

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday, and Brian Daboll did not exactly put his team in the best position to win in overtime. Daboll made a couple of questionable decisions late in the 20-20 draw. The first was when the coach chose to punt with 1:42 left in OT. The Giants had 4th-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Rather than go for it or attempt a long field goal, New York took a delay of game and punted. Giants fans should be a lot more upset about what happened next.
