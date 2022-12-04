Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/4/2022)

Read full article on original website
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Oregon State kickoff time for Las Vegas Bowl moved to 11:30 a.m. due to NFL scheduling issue
The kickoff time for the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl has been moved to 11:30 a.m. because of an NFL scheduling issue. The matchup, which will feature the Oregon State Beavers and Florida Gators on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium, was originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on ABC. Instead, the game will move up five hours and air on ESPN.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 for Saints vs. Buccaneers and $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFC South is wide open heading into Monday Night Football, and our DraftKings promo code will allow you a chance to bet...
The Voice season 22 episode 22 free live stream, judges, trailer, schedule, how to watch without cable (12/5/22)
The Voice season 22 is back, and this week’s episode 22 will feature the top 8 performers singing Whitney Houston solos and duets. Tune in tonight, Monday, December 5 at 8 p.m. and watch the upcoming episode available on NBC, or stream it LIVE in real time with FuboTV. To get caught up on past performances, take a look at the video provided below.
Injury-plagued Los Angeles Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers
The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 pick to their options behind injured Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season. Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns starter, was released by the Panthers on Monday at his...
San Francisco 49ers beat Miami Dolphins, but lose Jimmy Garoppolo for season with injury
Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17 Sunday for their fifth straight win. Garoppolo has a broken foot and will miss the rest of the season, coach Kyle...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
‘We ride with Marcus’: Some Atlanta Falcons’ players voice support for Marcus Mariota
Marcus Mariota’s job as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons could be in jeopardy, but he had more important things on his mind Monday. Atlanta Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith said the quarterback wasn’t at the team’s practice facility Monday — and for good reason.
Brian Daboll made baffling decision at end of Giants’ tie
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday, and Brian Daboll did not exactly put his team in the best position to win in overtime. Daboll made a couple of questionable decisions late in the 20-20 draw. The first was when the coach chose to punt with 1:42 left in OT. The Giants had 4th-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Rather than go for it or attempt a long field goal, New York took a delay of game and punted. Giants fans should be a lot more upset about what happened next.
