Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/4/2022)

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday, and Brian Daboll did not exactly put his team in the best position to win in overtime. Daboll made a couple of questionable decisions late in the 20-20 draw. The first was when the coach chose to punt with 1:42 left in OT. The Giants had 4th-and-3 at the Washington 45-yard line. Rather than go for it or attempt a long field goal, New York took a delay of game and punted. Giants fans should be a lot more upset about what happened next.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO