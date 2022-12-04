Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Board Of Supervisors Meeting Summary
The Jefferson County Board Of Supervisors met on Monday, December 5. After approving the minutes from the last two meetings, the board met with County Engineer DeWayne Heintz. Heintz provided updates on the overlay project for sections of 218th Boulevard which runs through Lockridge. Crews have been working on the shoulder to improve water drainage conditions of the road. Heintz added that in his monthly staff meeting, crews reviewed snow plowing safety in preparation for winter weather.
kciiradio.com
Board Of Supervisors Approves Bid For Riverside Road Project
At their regular meeting Tuesday, November 29, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a bid for the Riverside Road Safety Milled Rumble Strip Project. The project will add center-line rumble strips to W61, also known as Riverside Road. Construction will take place on the road between G36 and Riverside City Limits.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Name new Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a Temporary Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board was able to come to an agreement and vote for a new Interim Director, “I actually think we ought to offer the position right now to Katrina Altenhofen. She is local, she’s in town, she’s worked with almost everybody there. I believe from everything that I’ve heard, she is well respected, and there would be no reason to doubt her credentials, or where her heart is.” Katrina Altenhofen is the Executive Director of Hospice of Washington County. The Interim Director position will be a part time role for the Washington County Ambulance Services. KCII will bring you more information about the department when it becomes available.
kciiradio.com
Main Street Washington December Events
There are still plenty of activities sponsored by Main Street Washington through Christmas. Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer stopped by KCII Radio to let us know about upcoming events. Meyer States, “So the 16th and 17th is the Ugly Sweater Crawl. So we want to see everyone in their ugliest sweater and just get out and shop. We will have people out looking for the best ugly sweater, and a prize of $40 in chamber bucks will be given. ” Stay up to date with all of the available events that Main Street Washington has to offer by listening to KCII Radio. Find the link for the Main Street Washington website with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Riverside Fire Department Displays Local Heroes
The Riverside Volunteer Fire Department is showcasing their local heroes to the community. Beginning in early 2022, four volunteers from the department were periodically featured on their Facebook page as part of “Who’s Protecting Your Town”. Each member answered the same questions: their name, length of time in the department, fire/EMS/both, household life, hobbies, what drew them to the department, and what keeps them there. A photograph of that volunteer is also included.
KCRG.com
JRS breaks ground on new facility in Cedar Rapids
Coralville Police Lieutenant Deb Summers says incidents like this are rare in our area and that these messages were similar to others seen across the nation this year. The Iowa Humane Society is offering a reward of up to 5 thousand dollars after a pet cat was shot with a bow in Cedar County.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors Appoints New Person to the Washington County Board of Health
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a new person for the Washington County Board of Health Tuesday. Andrea Leyden will join the Board beginning January 1st for a three-year term. “I’ll go ahead and make the motion that we approve Andrea Leyden appointed to the board of health.” The Washington County Board of Public Health oversees a variety of different programs offered by Washington County Public Health, ranging from Child Care to Home Health, as well as immunizations and maternal health.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Conservation Seeking Bird Count Volunteers
Louisa County Conservation will be taking part in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count next Thursday, December 15, and they are looking for volunteers. From 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. they are seeking drivers to transport fellow birders throughout Louisa County, advanced birders to serve as route leaders, and any other volunteers who would like to help with the counts. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
kciiradio.com
Hospice of Washington County Holding Sweet and Salty Online Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding their Sweet and Salty online auction through December 9th at 3 PM. They have over 100 items in the auction this year, ranging from pies, cakes, and cookies to more specific holiday desserts. The auction is done through the Hospice of Washington County Facebook page. You can find the link for the fundraiser with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Mike Zahs
On today’s program, we are talking with Mike Zahs about his Nativity Scenes on display at Hills Bank.
kciiradio.com
James S. “Boomer” Dawson
A memorial service for 87-year-old James S. “Boomer” Dawson of Wellman will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8 at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. The family will be present to receive friends from 9:30-11:30a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Wellman Public Cemetery, with full military rites. A memorial has been established for the Wellman Golf Club.
iowapublicradio.org
Wolf meets with landowners, begins road to permitting carbon pipeline
Representatives of Wolf Carbon Solutions are getting an earful from residents of eastern Iowa about the company’s proposed carbon dioxide capture pipeline project. Wolf develops and operates pipelines in the U.S. and Canada. It is owned by CPP Investments, a pension fund. It has experience through affiliate, Wolf Midstream, which operates a 150-mile carbon dioxide capture system.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
kciiradio.com
City of West Chester on Boil Order for Water Main Break
The City of West Chester is on a boil order now until further notice. There was a water main break; all residents on city water will need to boil their water until further notice. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes available.
kciiradio.com
Paws and More Pet Costume Fundraiser
The Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington are having a Pet Costume Fundraiser now through mid-December on their Facebook page. Shop an array of costumes and accessories for your pet for the holidays. All proceeds from this fundraiser will be going towards animal care at the shelter. Find the link for the fundraiser with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Pen City Current
Love found in the auction call
Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH BRANDON MARQUARDT
On today’s program, we’re talking with Brandon Marquardt, Chief Deputy for Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, about their annual toy drive, going on now.
KCRG.com
Large Christmas light display in Fairfax continues tradition of giving back
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steve Tomash loves to see people drive by his Fairfax home. ”It would be bad if we put it up and nobody drove by. Once in a while we’ll have Santa here and that gets people to stop and get out of their cars,” Tomash said.
Comments / 1