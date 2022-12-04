ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Museum and Historic Home welcomes Christmas traditions

The Lafayette Museum and Historic Home and Gardens may have a new name and a few new updates, but the annual party to kick off the Christmas season stuck with many time-honored traditions. This celebration packed the house with Lafayette’s ladies and gents who enjoyed music, culinary delights and the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful

Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
WELSH, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the holiday-themed events at Moncus Park this month

Moncus Park has had over 230,000 visitors since it opened in January and has events scheduled this month. Executive director JP MacFadyen, who recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, noted the park will host Christmas-themed events this month and other progress made this year. Events include Christmas in the Park Dec. 16-18, Teddy Bear Tea Dec. 17, Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch Dec. 18 and Movies at Moncus Dec. 21.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Developing Lafayette

Coffeeweed Cottage, A Unique Shop For Coffee, Books, Plants, and Home Decor Is Coming Soon To Lafayette

A unique community-based business, called Coffeeweed Cottage, is coming soon to 410 Poydras Street in Lafayette, Louisiana. Locally founded by Denise Champagne-McClure, Coffeeweed Cottage is a dog-friendly, community bridging place designed to inspire gathering in an eclectic setting revolving around many of our favorite things in life like plants, books, home decor, coffee, and good conversation. But what about the weed part?! Okay, so the name suggests that this new place will sell either weed(marijuana) infused coffee or coffee-flavored weed. Both of these assumptions, while logical, are wrong. In fact, the term Coffeeweed is an alternative name for the Cichorium Intybus, more commonly known as Chicory, a plant species native to Europe that is often used as a coffee substitute. So no weed is present. And yes, I Googled that information. I wish I could say that I am more cultured, but I am about as cultured as plain white bread buttered & toasted with cinnamon & sugar. If you’ve never heard of that delicacy, then you probably have a trust fund.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hilliard museum to host gala honoring Roger Ogden, philanthropist and art benefactor

The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold a gala next month to honor Roger Houston Ogden and his legacy as a collector of Southern art. The “2023 Gala at the Museum, A Night to Honor Roger Ogden,” will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and include a cocktail reception, dinner with John Folse as the chef and preview of “Envisioning the South: The Roger Houston Ogden Collection.”
