FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
Healthy resources available on Northside of Lafayette
The Center provided vital health and wellness information, workshops and seminars to all Lafayette citizens, especially the city's underserved populations.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Museum and Historic Home welcomes Christmas traditions
The Lafayette Museum and Historic Home and Gardens may have a new name and a few new updates, but the annual party to kick off the Christmas season stuck with many time-honored traditions. This celebration packed the house with Lafayette’s ladies and gents who enjoyed music, culinary delights and the...
Carencro Woman Shares Scary Experience from Walmart, Warns Others to Be Safe While Holiday Shopping
A Carencro woman is warning others to remain vigilant while out shopping—especially during the holiday season. Maci Laviolette posted a message to her Facebook page saying that she usually reads about the situation that she was about to describe, never thinking it would actually happen to her—but that changed after a trip to Walmart on Monday (Dec. 5).
Wellness center breaks down barriers for senior citizen care
Although wisdom often comes with age, the support senior citizens need may not.
Lafayette City Marshal's host second annual Feed the Seniors Drive-Thru
The Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas and his team will be hosting their Second Annual Feed the Seniors drive-thru
theadvocate.com
These local restaurants will do the cooking for you with their family-style meals
As the holiday season kicks in full force, we often spend our days running around town, gathering gifts, making Christmas lists (checking them twice) and more. Sometimes, the last thing we want to do is make dinner. Never fear. These local Baton Rouge restaurants are doing the cooking for you,...
How Josh Edmond keeps the Northside beautiful
Josh Edmond is a shining example of what it means to take ownership of your community. As a maintenance supervisor at UL Lafayette since 1999, he knows the impact of green spaces firsthand. When trees go down, it’s not just the landscape that suffers. “A tree’s root system is...
KPLC TV
Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
Town of Henderson makes way for Margaritaville
Cajun Palms RV Resort in Henderson is in the process of changing to Margaritaville RV Resort. We talk with campers, resort management, and the mayor about this change.
theadvocate.com
Catholic Charities of Acadiana meets $100,000 match in effort to help hungry, poor
Catholic Charities of Acadiana raised some $300,000 through Giving Tuesday efforts that concluded last week, the organization’s spokesperson said Wednesday. That included a $100,000 matched gift from donors who challenged the community to help raise funds to feed the hungry and house the homeless through Catholic Charities. Money from...
theadvocate.com
Mardi Gras 2023 in Baton Rouge: The complete parade list with dates, times
Sure, it's still 2022, football season not done, and 19 shopping days to Christmas. But that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Mardi Gras (I'm picturing a Hubig's Pie float now). So here goes with Baton Rouge's Carnival parade schedule as of now. As we've learned, everything is subject...
theadvocate.com
Check out the holiday-themed events at Moncus Park this month
Moncus Park has had over 230,000 visitors since it opened in January and has events scheduled this month. Executive director JP MacFadyen, who recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, noted the park will host Christmas-themed events this month and other progress made this year. Events include Christmas in the Park Dec. 16-18, Teddy Bear Tea Dec. 17, Mistletoe & Mystery Brunch Dec. 18 and Movies at Moncus Dec. 21.
theadvocate.com
A Holiday Champagne Brunch at 18 Steak, Velvet Cactus' Gingerbread Brunch and lots of classes
Looking for something festive to jump-start your holiday spirit?. Well, reserve your seats now for the Holiday Champagne Brunch at 18 Steak from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located in the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave. The meal includes live...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
Coffeeweed Cottage, A Unique Shop For Coffee, Books, Plants, and Home Decor Is Coming Soon To Lafayette
A unique community-based business, called Coffeeweed Cottage, is coming soon to 410 Poydras Street in Lafayette, Louisiana. Locally founded by Denise Champagne-McClure, Coffeeweed Cottage is a dog-friendly, community bridging place designed to inspire gathering in an eclectic setting revolving around many of our favorite things in life like plants, books, home decor, coffee, and good conversation. But what about the weed part?! Okay, so the name suggests that this new place will sell either weed(marijuana) infused coffee or coffee-flavored weed. Both of these assumptions, while logical, are wrong. In fact, the term Coffeeweed is an alternative name for the Cichorium Intybus, more commonly known as Chicory, a plant species native to Europe that is often used as a coffee substitute. So no weed is present. And yes, I Googled that information. I wish I could say that I am more cultured, but I am about as cultured as plain white bread buttered & toasted with cinnamon & sugar. If you’ve never heard of that delicacy, then you probably have a trust fund.
NOLA.com
Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise'
Cajun Palms RV Resort, the Breaux Bridge campground that's popular among locals and tourists, will become Louisiana's first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The resort's parent company, Northgate Resorts, announced Tuesday morning that Cajun Palms near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge in spring 2023. Cajun Palms...
Lafayette Early 90s Holiday Commercials Bring About Christmas Nostalgia
The holidays always bring a sense of nostalgia to homes everywhere. This compilations of early 90s commercials in Lafayette will bring back all the memories from years past.
Coffeeweed Cottage—A Unique Coffee Shop Coming to Lafayette
A coffee shop with an interesting twist is coming to Lafayette and you will definitely want to check it out.
theadvocate.com
Hilliard museum to host gala honoring Roger Ogden, philanthropist and art benefactor
The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will hold a gala next month to honor Roger Houston Ogden and his legacy as a collector of Southern art. The “2023 Gala at the Museum, A Night to Honor Roger Ogden,” will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and include a cocktail reception, dinner with John Folse as the chef and preview of “Envisioning the South: The Roger Houston Ogden Collection.”
