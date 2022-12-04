A unique community-based business, called Coffeeweed Cottage, is coming soon to 410 Poydras Street in Lafayette, Louisiana. Locally founded by Denise Champagne-McClure, Coffeeweed Cottage is a dog-friendly, community bridging place designed to inspire gathering in an eclectic setting revolving around many of our favorite things in life like plants, books, home decor, coffee, and good conversation. But what about the weed part?! Okay, so the name suggests that this new place will sell either weed(marijuana) infused coffee or coffee-flavored weed. Both of these assumptions, while logical, are wrong. In fact, the term Coffeeweed is an alternative name for the Cichorium Intybus, more commonly known as Chicory, a plant species native to Europe that is often used as a coffee substitute. So no weed is present. And yes, I Googled that information. I wish I could say that I am more cultured, but I am about as cultured as plain white bread buttered & toasted with cinnamon & sugar. If you’ve never heard of that delicacy, then you probably have a trust fund.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO