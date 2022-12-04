What TV channel is Lions vs Jaguars today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Detroit vs Jacksonville online (12/4/2022)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim for control of the NFC South when they host the rival New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Brady leads the NFC in passing with 3,051 yards and only two INTs. New Orleans has won seven of the last eight regular-season meetings. Kickoff is set for Monday, December 5 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO