The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Any snow from earlier today has cleared out, and we will sit mostly cloudy for the remainder of tonight. A low pressure system moves eastward overnight, which will be the primary factor in our weather tomorrow. Expect a snowy mix all day tomorrow. Most of the mixed showers will pick up in the late afternoon/early evening, before clearing out tomorrow night. We are anticipating up to an inch of accumulation total tomorrow.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO