electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
notebookcheck.net
Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium
The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
Apple scales back ambitious autonomous car debut: report
Apple has scaled back the initial debut of its self-driving electric vehicle, according to a new report, pushing the car's targeted launch date to 2026.
electrek.co
Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’
Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
US Forest Service Is Testing A Fleet Of Ford F-150 Lightnings
The United States Forest Service (USFS) has confirmed it is currently testing three examples of the Ford F-150 Lightning at three different parks throughout the US. Per Outside Online, the USFS has officially begun transitioning its fleet of 17,000 vehicles from internal combustion to electrification. This is the result of an Executive Order signed by President Biden over a year ago directing federal agencies to start electrifying their vehicle fleets.
Fisker PEAR Spotted Running Around Los Angeles
Now that the Fisker Ocean is in production, the American EV maker can afford to pay more attention to the upcoming PEAR, which was spotted in Los Angeles earlier this month. In November, Fisker announced its financials and spoke about the Personal Electric Automotive Revolution (PEAR) project. It said the concept had been signed off and that the building of a driveable prototype was ahead of schedule. The car spotted in LA must be said prototype, which means the development of the planned $30,000 rival to the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV is well underway.
Driven: 2022 VW Taos Is The Complete Family Commuter Package
The Volkswagen Taos entered the market in China as the Tharu in 2018, then made its way to the US with a restyle as a 2022 model. Its US name comes from a small town in New Mexico where John Muir lived and wrote the incredible book How to Keep Your Volkswagen Alive; A Manual of Step-By-Step Procedures for the Compleat Idiot. The Taos is a far cry from the air-cooled Volkswagens of old, though. It's a svelte-looking subcompact crossover powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine, and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system is available. The Taos's 158 horsepower is unimpressive, but its fuel efficiency makes up for it, as does its standard feature list and low base-model price that puts it up against models like the Honda HR-V. The subcompact crossover market is hard-fought, and Volkswagen aims to get its slice in America. But does it shine through against the competition? If the Taos is to replace the Golf as VW intends, it must.
Tesla Finally Delivers Semi After A Three-Year Wait
PepsiCo has formally taken delivery of its Tesla Semi all-electric trucks this past Thursday, following a three-year wait. The delivery event was livestreamed on Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, at a formal ceremony near the Tesla factory outside of Reno, Nevada. Musk, ever the showman, drove one of the three Semis in front of the gathered crowd at the factory.
Feeling the heat: Home energy costs spike well beyond predicted jumps this winter
Is heating your house cutting into your holiday spending this year? Analysts warned shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine that oil, gas, natural gas and propane would hit near-record levels. The Energy Information Administration forecasted almost a 30% cost hike to heat U.S. homes this winter, but so far even those projections are looking too conservative.
Toyota Official Suggests ICE-Powered GR Models Are Here To Stay
A Toyota official has suggested that ICE-powered GR sports cars will stick around for quite some time, reports Autocar. "Electrification, in general terms, can come, and we have to go as far as we have to go when we wouldn't be allowed anymore to stay with ICE," said Andrea Carlucci, Director Of Marketing And Product Development at Toyota Motor Europe.
New Buick Trademark Reaffirms Plans To Bring Envista Crossover To America
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark that General Motors has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the name Envision. Interestingly, GM had previously filed the name with the USPTO in 2019, but it seems that this trademark either lapsed or was deregistered. This fits with...
Ram Charges Up Its Teaser Campaign For Revolution Electric Truck Concept
We've been reporting on the all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck for a while now, and after hearing that the truck will officially debut at CES in January 2023, Ram has teased the highly anticipated vehicle in a new teaser video. With Ford already offering the F-150 Lightning, and GM in the advanced stages of launching its EV trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV, it's about time that Ram joined the party, especially after the company delayed the reveal of its first electric pickup early last month without explanation. We're officially less than a month away from the new reveal date, and to say that we're excited is an understatement.
Polestar 2 Owners Can Get Additional 68 HP With Latest OTA Update
Polestar has just announced a new over-the-air update for its Polestar 2 that gives the electric vehicle an additional 68 horsepower for a new total output of 476 hp. However, this OTA upgrade, which is a one-time $1,195 expense, is only for the Long Range Dual Motor variant. Polestar says this is the first time it's utilized its software upgrade capabilities for tuning purposes.
Heavily Camouflaged Updated Tesla Model 3 Spied
A heavily camouflaged Tesla Model 3 prototype has been spotted in California, and it appears that this foreshadows a rumored refresh scheduled for next year. Spy shots of Teslas are rare, as design refreshes are not typical for the company. Remember, Tesla considers itself a technology company rather than a carmaker, and the allure of its vehicles has never been tied to how they look.
McLaren To Supply Powertrain Components For Czinger C21 Hypercar
McLaren Applied has announced that it has added Czinger to its list of growing OEM customers. This latest bit of news means that one of the world's most advanced automotive parts suppliers will be building a high-performance inverter for one of the most innovative hypercar builders in the USA. McLaren...
Audi A5 Coupe Helps The Four Rings Earn An Unprecedented Safety Record With The IIHS
A total of 15 Audi models, from the Q4 e-tron to the A7, have now earned 2022 Top Safety Pick+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). For Audi, this means it leads all other brands in the total number of models qualified for the IIHS award. Audi pulled ahead after the A5 Coupe qualified for the safety award.
VinFast Announces Plans For Initial Public Offering In The USA
Vietnam-based automaker VinFast has made its future official: it has publicly filed a statement of registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the United States. Assuming all goes to plan, VinFast will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VFS." The...
Autonomous Vehicle Startup Motional Appears To Be In Financial Trouble
Hyundai-backed autonomous vehicle startup Motional has cut its workforce this week, reports TechCrunch. This news comes barely a month after the Ford- and Volkswagen-backed Argo AI was forced to shut down due to costs and is indicative of a broader downturn in the tech sector, which has been seeing numerous layoffs in recent months.
Nissan CEO Wants More Time To Meet Inflation Reduction Act's Demands
Like some other automakers, Nissan wants a longer grace period to meet the stipulations of the Inflation Reduction Act, which prevents many electric vehicles from qualifying for local incentives unless they meet the Act's strict demands. Primarily, the IRA requires automakers to manufacture EVs in North America to reduce their reliance on China.
