The Volkswagen Taos entered the market in China as the Tharu in 2018, then made its way to the US with a restyle as a 2022 model. Its US name comes from a small town in New Mexico where John Muir lived and wrote the incredible book How to Keep Your Volkswagen Alive; A Manual of Step-By-Step Procedures for the Compleat Idiot. The Taos is a far cry from the air-cooled Volkswagens of old, though. It's a svelte-looking subcompact crossover powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine, and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system is available. The Taos's 158 horsepower is unimpressive, but its fuel efficiency makes up for it, as does its standard feature list and low base-model price that puts it up against models like the Honda HR-V. The subcompact crossover market is hard-fought, and Volkswagen aims to get its slice in America. But does it shine through against the competition? If the Taos is to replace the Golf as VW intends, it must.

2 HOURS AGO