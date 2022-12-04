ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swimswam.com

Four Storylines To Watch At The 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Prelims @9:00AM ET, Finals at 5:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Just days after hosting the U.S. Open, the Greensboro Aquatic Center will welcome some of the best junior swimmers in the country this week for the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East.
GREENSBORO, NC
goduke.com

Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally," said Cooper. "This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish."
DURHAM, NC
lastwordonsports.com

Whirlwind At Wake Forest

These are dizzying times in college football, particularly for the programs that have bowl games coming up. The transfer portal opened on Monday with several hundred confirmed entries. Early signing day is in a couple of weeks. And there is bowl prep. So it is a whirlwind at Wake Forest as the Demon Deacons start thinking about Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl. The game is on December 23rd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
swimswam.com

Duke Women, Queens (NC) Men Earn Resounding Victories In Split Dual

The Duke women kept their undefeated run intact this year, while the Queens men rattled off their fourth victory in a row in Saturday's split. Current photo via Duke Athletics. Freshman Kaelyn Gridley continued her successful week in the pool, winning the 100-yard breaststroke in Charlotte. Her victory comes just one day since qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Trials.
DURHAM, NC
swimswam.com

WATCH: All The Record-Breaking Swims at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Long Course Meters (50 meters) It was an exciting four days of competition at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, NC. From World Junior records, meet records, and National Age Group records, there were seven different major records broken. Four of those record-breaking swims belong to Regan Smith and Chase Kalisz. That’s notable because this was both of their first major meets in ASU caps; earlier this year, they moved their training bases to join Bob Bowman‘s pro group.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Cummings High School drum major leads marching band

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’

Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Carolina Pickin' collection offers rare glimpse into Mebane native's playing days

It’s not often you get to meet a genuine hometown hero, but recently Donald and Tony Whitfield got to do just that. More or less. The brothers own Carolina Pickin’, an antiques and rarities store on Clay Street in downtown Mebane, and they share a love of baseball, whether playing themselves, or coaching their kids. It’s not uncommon for them to run across rare and historic baseball memorabilia, or rare and historic Mebane memorabilia.
MEBANE, NC
WNCT

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC

CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro Science Center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a sweet new addition to the Greensboro Science Center! The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten, to parents Tallulah and Mako. The kitten was born on Nov. 5 and is the fourth fishing cat kitten to be born at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to winterize your car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. One way to make sure you're prepared for possible winter weather in North Carolina is to winterize your car. WXII went to Twin City Automotive to find out the best ways to stay safe on the roads as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University charters first Asian-interest sorority

After working for more than three years to get a bid to charter a chapter on campus, Kappa Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. is now officially the first Asian-interest sorority at Elon University. The organization was formerly the interest group known as EMPRESS— Elon Maintaining Pan-Asian Respect, Equity and Social Service.
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy