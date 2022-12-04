ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 keys to a Jets victory over Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings

By Antwan Staley, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

1. GET TO COUSINS EARLY AND OFTEN

Kirk Cousins tends to turn the ball over in critical moments. That is why it’s crucial that the Jets get pressure on Cousins with their front four, hoping he makes mistakes.

Minnesota’s offensive line ranks 20th in the NFL in sacks allowed [28] this season. Getting pressure and sacking Cousins on early downs helps the Jets defense in multiple ways. One, it would likely put the Vikings in third and long situations, which is usually in the defense’s favor. Two, it also makes a gunslinger like Cousins make mistakes he might not typically make.

Pressure is a major key for the Jets on Sunday.

2. LIMIT JEFFERSON’S EXPLOSIVE PLAYS

No team in the league is going to stop Justin Jefferson. However, the Jets can limit his explosive plays by jamming him at the line of scrimmage and forcing him off his routes.

Jefferson has arguably been the best receiver in football this year, as he has caught 81 passes for 1,232 yards and five TDs. Lucky for the Jets, they have one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and D.J. Reed.

With a receiver like Jefferson, Gardner and Reed both need to be physical at the point of attack.

3. MISTAKE-FREE FOOTBALL FROM WHITE

Mike White played nearly mistake-free football against the Bears last week, completing 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Now, what can White do for an encore?

The last time White started back-to-back games last year, he had a disastrous second game. During that outing, White completed 24 of 44 passes for 251 yards and four interceptions.

Gang Green doesn’t need White to play at a Pro Bowl level.. However, they do need him to take care of the football and be a great decision-maker against a Vikings secondary that’s giving up the most passing yards in the league on average [276.1]

