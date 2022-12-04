ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisboro, NY

CBS New York

Stamford restaurant remembers co-workers killed in hit-and-run

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two young co-workers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County. Police say the driver ran from the scene and then tried to hide from police.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with grieving friends of the young victims on Tuesday.At La Cantina Mexicana in Stamford, a table is reserved for remembrances of Giovanni Benis and Yuliana Lozano, who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday."It's difficult, hard to think they won't be here anymore," co-worker Selena Hernandez said, adding when asked how she will remember them, "Happy, loving, hardworking people."Stamford police say the two were...
STAMFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in fatal Lewisboro parking lot hit-and-run

LEWISBORO – A 62-year-old South Salem man has been charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. State Police said on December 1, a 65-year-old Mount Vernon woman, Randi Blattberg, was a pedestrian in the Cross River Shopping Center parking lot on North Salem Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
LEWISBORO, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Purse In Mamaroneck

Police have charged a suspect with stealing a woman's purse while she was walking on the street in Westchester County. On Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery in Mamaroneck at the 100 block of Mamaroneck Avenue after a witness reported that a man had stolen a purse from the 74-year-old victim before running down the street with it, according to Village of Mamaroneck Police.
MAMARONECK, NY
News 12

6 Rockland County residents arrested in narcotics bust

The Rockland County District Attorney announced the arrest of six people who they say were involved in street level narcotics sales. The long-term investigation conducted by the DA's narcotics taskforce found that the sales of fentanyl and cocaine were conducted in the town of Haverstraw and village of Spring Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

