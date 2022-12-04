Read full article on original website
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Yonker Police Sergeant Killed on Duty By Multi-Vehicle Road Crash At Tuckahoe RoadAbdul GhaniYonkers, NY
24-year-old police sergeant killed in a multi-vehicle crash, Yonkers.Newsing the StatesYonkers, NY
Police: SUV crashes into Paramus nail salon, injures 1 person
One person was hurt when an SUV crashed into the front of a nail salon in Paramus.
Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Ronkonkoma
Detectives tell News 12 61-year-old Robert Twiford was lying in the roadway of the Long Island Expressway at Exit 60E in Ronkonkoma.
2 People Injured In Yonkers Road Rage Incident, Police Ask Public For Information
Police asked the public for information after two people were injured in a road rage incident in Westchester County. The incident happened on I-87 south in Yonkers near Exit 6 (Tuckahoe Road) at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported. Police said two males, whose...
Police: 80-year-old mother dead in Seaford house fire, 60-year-old daughter saved by neighbor
The Seaford Fire Department along with the Wantagh, Bellmore and Massapequa fire departments, responded and extinguished the flames.
Suspect sought in Fort Salonga home burglary
The incident happened between July 8 and July 11 of 2021.
Police: 1 person killed, several other injured in multivehicle crash in West Hartford
Several vehicles were involved in the crash that police say began when one vehicle did not stop in time.
Suspect Nabbed After Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash At Northern Westchester Shopping Center
A suspect has been apprehended after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a busy shopping center in Northern Westchester.The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the town of Lewisboro at the Orchard Square Shopping Center at the intersection of routes 35 and 121 in the h…
Stamford restaurant remembers co-workers killed in hit-and-run
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two young co-workers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County. Police say the driver ran from the scene and then tried to hide from police.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with grieving friends of the young victims on Tuesday.At La Cantina Mexicana in Stamford, a table is reserved for remembrances of Giovanni Benis and Yuliana Lozano, who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday."It's difficult, hard to think they won't be here anymore," co-worker Selena Hernandez said, adding when asked how she will remember them, "Happy, loving, hardworking people."Stamford police say the two were...
Police: Man fatally struck by car while crossing the street in Bed-Stuy
A 61-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn late Monday night.
Police: Clarkstown man arrested, facing charges for bringing drugs into Putnam County jail
According to the County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Garguilo III allegedly brought a controlled substance into the jail on Oct. 31 during visitation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Arrest made in fatal Lewisboro parking lot hit-and-run
LEWISBORO – A 62-year-old South Salem man has been charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. State Police said on December 1, a 65-year-old Mount Vernon woman, Randi Blattberg, was a pedestrian in the Cross River Shopping Center parking lot on North Salem Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Headlines: Armed carjacking suspects arrested in Yonkers, shots fired reported, tractor-trailer crash on I-84
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Rye
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported. The driver,...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Police release photos of suspects wanted for aggravated assault on two victims
One of the suspects apparently punched a man, knocking out his tooth. Another victim was punched and kicked by both suspects until they lost consciousness.
Road closures scheduled for Yonkers Detective Sgt. Frank Gualdino’s funeral
Yonkers police say starting at 8 a.m., Tower Place & Lewis Avenue, Portland Place from Eastview Avenue to Shonnard Place and Voss Avenue to Frederick Street will all be closed.
Headlines: Father of Paislee Shultis arrested for burglary, New Rochelle shooting, mailbox thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Purse In Mamaroneck
Police have charged a suspect with stealing a woman's purse while she was walking on the street in Westchester County. On Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery in Mamaroneck at the 100 block of Mamaroneck Avenue after a witness reported that a man had stolen a purse from the 74-year-old victim before running down the street with it, according to Village of Mamaroneck Police.
News 12
6 Rockland County residents arrested in narcotics bust
The Rockland County District Attorney announced the arrest of six people who they say were involved in street level narcotics sales. The long-term investigation conducted by the DA's narcotics taskforce found that the sales of fentanyl and cocaine were conducted in the town of Haverstraw and village of Spring Valley.
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
