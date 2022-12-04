Read full article on original website
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
An Over-The-Top Christmas Bar Spanning Three Floors Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!
Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
3 Hudson Valley Wineries/Cideries Brighten Season With Unique Holiday Events
In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?
Step Inside Pete Davidson's $1.3 Million Staten Island Home
Watch: Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret. Pete Davidson may no longer be the King of Staten Island. The former Saturday Night Live star, who announced his move to Brooklyn earlier this year, is now selling his luxury condominium unit at The Accolade At Bay Street Landing in Staten Island, his listing agent confirms to E! News.
Prospect Park's magnolia trees are budding in December. Here's why.
A budding magnolia tree in Prospect Park in December 2022. “It’s unusual,” one expert on hardy woody plants tells Gothamist, “but it’s very normal.” [ more › ]
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
Tree-lighting ceremony in Bronx's Little Italy brings cheer to rainy evening
The Belmont Business Improvement District hosted its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Ciccarone Park - the colorful tree bringing cheer to a rainy evening.
Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year
While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side Dog Swims Across Hudson River to New Jersey. He’s Now Back Home.
This story was originally published on December 4 at 11:15 a.m. Here is the updated version, happy ending included. A six-month old, 50 pound Leonberger Bernese mix named Bear was last seen on Saturday afternoon entering the Hudson River near West 110th Street. Bear’s owner, Ellen, says patrol boats were...
Boston 25 News
Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
New York Immigration Coalition's resource fair set for Saturday, rain or shine in Queens
Asylum seekers who could benefit from free clothing, food and hygiene kits, and general immigration-related services are welcome at the Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair.
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
