ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
Secret NYC

An Over-The-Top Christmas Bar Spanning Three Floors Just Opened In NYC

Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch!

Stressed by holiday hustle and bustle? There’s still time to unwind and de-Scrooge-ify yourself by taking a tour of New York’s best seasonal lights, now on charming display around Hell’s Kitchen and Midtown at large. The Shops at Columbus Circle — 10 Columbus Circle at W59th Street and Central Park West It’s a New York […] The post Take a Walk Around a West Side Winter Wonderland of Lights and Lose Your Inner Grinch! appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

3 Hudson Valley Wineries/Cideries Brighten Season With Unique Holiday Events

In my family, we have been gifting experiences rather than tangible gifts for years. Cooking or baking classes, tickets to shows or games, even a weekend getaway to Yankees Spring Training one year. A few years back my friend group jumped on the same bandwagon and we would do a girls night or craft class to celebrate the holidays rather than passing gift cards back and forth. As you begin tackling your gift giving list for 2022, why not consider a pre-holiday event or activity at a local winery as a fun way to spread holiday cheer this year?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Step Inside Pete Davidson's $1.3 Million Staten Island Home

Watch: Kenan Thompson Talks 2022 PCAs, SNL Faves & Pete Davidson's Secret. Pete Davidson may no longer be the King of Staten Island. The former Saturday Night Live star, who announced his move to Brooklyn earlier this year, is now selling his luxury condominium unit at The Accolade At Bay Street Landing in Staten Island, his listing agent confirms to E! News.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Ash Jurberg

This New York billionaire is giving away millions

Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year

While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Boston 25 News

Photos: Kirstie Alley through the years

Kirstie Alley through the years NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 13: Kirstie Alley attends "Constellations" Broadway opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons.  The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy