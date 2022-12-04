Read full article on original website
Muskegon woman celebrates removal of tennis ball-sized brain tumor
A woman is celebrating an incredible recovery after doctors removed a tennis ball-sized tumor from her brain.
'Pete needs a kidney': Comstock Park man resorts to road sign to find organ donor
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Pete Bottorff loves many things. One of them, his uncle's Antique Farmall H Tractor. His other love: his family which includes his wife, kids and 12 grandkids. Including their youngest Landon. "Landon's one, and I want to see him grow up," said Pete. However, Pete...
Cedar Springs equestrian vaulting business hopes to get more involved in unique sport
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Maria Mclean has a unique job. She's a co-owner and Assistant Coach at Great Lakes Equestrian Vaulting. Now, what is Equestrian Vaulting?. "Vaulting is gymnastics and dance on the back of a moving horse," Mclean explained. Mclean is also a vaulter herself, bringing her experience...
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
Grant woman shares story of being shot 5 times while sleeping in bed
A West Michigan woman is sharing her story after being shot five times as she lay sleeping in a back bedroom with a friend.
Dates announced for ArtPrize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The dates for ArtPrize 2.0 have been set! From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, visitors can see artwork from hundreds of artists in downtown Grand Rapids. This comes after the organization and ownership changed back in October. No longer run by the ArtPrize Board of Directors, a partnership between the City of Grand Rapids, Kendall College of Art and Design and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is now hosting the iconic event.
School leaders plan assembly to surprise Teacher of the Week
MUSKEGON, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week recently showed up to what she thought was just another school assembly only to find out it was all set up for her. The assembly was complete with newly made signs, some with Erin Robinson’s face, and even confetti making for an emotional surprise. The Wesley School teacher said, “I don’t necessarily feel that I deserve that. That somebody would even take the time to nominate me is just overwhelming to me, because I feel like we all do the best that we can and we all want our students to succeed and be the best selves that they can be.”
Family of Patrick Lyoya files civil lawsuit against GRPD Officer, City of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorneys representing the family of a Black man who was shot and killed during a police traffic stop in April filed a civil lawsuit against the former officer and the City of Grand Rapids. Ben Crump, a well-known civil rights attorney, has been calling for...
Grand Rapids businesses push for safety downtown, others worry about criminalization of poverty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At a Tuesday night meeting, Grand Rapids city leaders responded to a letter from the Chamber of Commerce. The letter was signed by more than 100 business owners and community members concerned for the health and safety of everyone downtown. They're pushing for the adoption...
Grand Rapids school board recommends demolition of vacant former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Schools leaders have recommended the demolition of a former high school that has sat empty for more than two decades in an effort to reduce the district’s operating costs. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW formerly operated as Adelante High School...
Estranged father-in-law heading to trial in Muskegon woman's death
MUSKEGON, Mich — The estranged former father-in-law of a Muskegon County wife and mother is heading to trial in her shooting death. Phillip Smith, 62, was bound over to circuit court on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and will head to trial on several charges. Smith is accused of shooting and...
Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
Man arrested for robbing Holland bakery at gunpoint
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man was arrested after robbing a Holland Township bakery at gunpoint, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Around 8:15 Tuesday morning, deputies got a call about a robbery at Ryke's Bakery, located at 660 Chicago Drive. Police say the suspect, a 60-year-old man from Holland,...
Muskegon police, faith leaders meet to build trust
Faith leaders, community members and law enforcement officers met Saturday to talk about the challenges police face when responding to crisis calls.
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
Newaygo police warn residents about check scam
NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location
Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
