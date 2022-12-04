Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to outgoing councilmembers at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be the final city council meeting of the year. January will see several new faces on the city council, but first, Mayor Wendell Lynch presented the outgoing members with certificates of appreciation, thanking them for answering the call to serve, which often comes with long nights and longer meetings. Longtime councilman Phillip Brooks had some advice for incoming members—celebrate the victories and respect those who sit on the council with you.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO