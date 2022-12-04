Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville hosts tree-lighting, parade this weekend
It’ll be a big weekend for Christmas festivities in Hopkinsville, with the tree-lighting Friday night and the parade Saturday evening. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman reminds that 11-year old Zach Boyd will be the switch-flipper for the tree-lighting Friday night at 6 on Founders Square. Toby Hudson...
Pembroke brings in the Christmas spirit with community event
Rain didn’t stop Pembroke from getting in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night. Christmas in the park was moved into the old gym and a good crowd turned out for the festivities. Mayor Judy Peterson says they were glad to see so many neighbors talking together and getting a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to hear Christmas wishes and joys.
Streets to close for Hopkinsville Christmas parade Saturday
Streets in downtown Hopkinsville will be closing this weekend to make way for the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade on Saturday. The parade is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. at Glass Avenue and make its way south on Main Street. Glass Avenue will be blocked from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. All side streets on Glass Avenue from North Drive to Main Street will be blocked along with all side streets on Main Street from Glass Avenue to 14th Street will be blocked from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Bonnie Faye Wright Sisk
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Lynda Nell Knight
(Age 65, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 11am at the Todd County Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm at the Todd County Funeral Home.
Donna Fritz
(Age 67, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Lou Hendricks
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday December 10th at 12noon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Atkins Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Margie Knight Dixon
(Age 81, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Springfield to Offer Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides Downtown
The City of Springfield is bringing free horse-drawn carriage rides to its charming historic downtown square this holiday season. In conjunction with the opening weekend for Springfield’s annual holiday light display, Winter Wonderland, the city is inviting visitors to enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride through our historic town square. Carriage rides will take place on December 8 and 9, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and December 10, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Jimmy Settle, longtime Leaf-Chronicle reporter, named city of Clarksville director of communications
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Jimmy Settle, a longtime journalist and news editor in the Clarksville area, has been appointed director of communications for the City of Clarksville. The director of communications is primarily responsible for the city’s corporate communications, design of projects, media relations and day-to-day production of communications deliverables.
Charles Edward “Chucky” Herring
(Age 57) Funeral service will be Thursday December 8th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed
A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
Hopkinsville City Council bids farewell to outgoing members
Hopkinsville City Council bid farewell to outgoing councilmembers at Tuesday’s meeting, which will be the final city council meeting of the year. January will see several new faces on the city council, but first, Mayor Wendell Lynch presented the outgoing members with certificates of appreciation, thanking them for answering the call to serve, which often comes with long nights and longer meetings. Longtime councilman Phillip Brooks had some advice for incoming members—celebrate the victories and respect those who sit on the council with you.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway crash
A woman was flown to a hospital in Nashville following a crash on the Edward Breathitt Parkway Saturday. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Stephanie Bumgarner of Clarksville was heading northbound on the parkway near the 8 mile marker, heading straight. A witness told deputies that another vehicle cut her off, and she swerved to avoid a collision.
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
Grace Church of the Nazarene hosts Drive-Thru Live Nativity | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Grace Church of the Nazarene is once again spreading the spirit of Christmas with its annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity. The free family event opened Friday, featuring live camels, donkeys, goats and actors in costume. The Grace Church Choir also sings Christmas carols, and there is hot cocoa and snacks at the end.
