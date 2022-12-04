Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Want a smart display? Amazon's Echo Show 8 and Kids 5 bundle drops to $70
I used to be leery of investing in a smart home system -- and now that I have one, I cannot imagine my home without one. If you're seeking to invest in a smart home hub, you can get a two-for-one special right now with the Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 5 Kids (2nd gen). Originally bundled at $225, you can get both of them for only $70 right now.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Apple scales back ambitious autonomous car debut: report
Apple has scaled back the initial debut of its self-driving electric vehicle, according to a new report, pushing the car's targeted launch date to 2026.
ZDNet
Hive Social is not a viable Twitter alternative (yet)
I was assigned to review Hive in the middle of November. More on that below. But as of December 1, the service was shut down to fix "security issues that affect the stability of our application and the safety of our users." Four days later and the app is still displaying the maintenance message.
ZDNet
Would you watch these cheesy holiday movies written by AI?
Holiday movies bring comfort and tug at heartstrings in the cheesiest ways. So, in our tech obsessed culture, what would happen if AI tried to take over and write a classic holiday movie?. That goofy premise was put to the test in a novel case study presumably designed to remind...
ZDNet
Stack Overflow temporarily bans answers from OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot
Stack Overflow, a site where developers can ask and answer coding questions, has temporarily banned the use of text generated from ChatGPT, a chatbot released by Open AI last week. ChatGPT is based on OpenAI's GPT-3 language model. People have quickly discovered that, while it answers prompts in a "human-adjacent"...
Why Crocs Was One of 2022’s Fastest Growing Brands
Crocs was the second fastest growing brand this year across all U.S. adults, according to new data from Morning Consult. In the business intelligence company’s latest “Fastest Growing Brands” list, which measures growth in purchasing consideration over 2022, Crocs was also a fast-growing brand for each generation except for Gen Z — and that’s just because the shoes are already so popular with young adults, Morning Consult said. Morning Consult’s Fastest Growing Brands rankings are determined by measuring growth in the share of consumers who said they would consider purchasing from a brand over the course of the year. Morning Consult Brand...
ZDNet
The 16 best holiday tech gifts at Walmart
If you're looking for top tech gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season, you can make Walmart your one-stop shop. The major retailer has a wide range of items, from TVs and home audio to laptops, desktops, and cameras. They even have STEM and tech toys for kids, like the Kano Computer Kit and AstroMaster 70AZ telescope.
ZDNet
Dish Wireless opens limited beta for Boost Infinite cellular service
Dish Wireless is ready to start testing its postpaid Boost Infinite wireless service. The company launched a beta program on Wednesday and is taking new customer signups for the rest of the month, or until all beta spots are filled. There's only one price plan available at Boost Infinite. It's...
ZDNet
Apple just extended its iPhone self-service repair to more countries
Apple has opened up its Self Service Repair program to the UK and seven more European countries. This is the first expansion outside of the US since Apple launched the program in April, offering consumers repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools so they can fix their own iPhones. These are not available for the latest iPhone 14 models.
ZDNet
How to customize the Firefox homepage on Android
For anyone on Android, it's time you switch to a better, more secure web browser. One option is the open-source Firefox browser, which offers customizations that you'll find in the default Chrome browser. One such customization makes it possible for you to decide what you see on your home page....
ZDNet
The 11 best Apple Watch deals this holiday season
Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, the best time of the year to snag a bargain on incredible tech is still here. Holiday season always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes to...
ZDNet
Would you buy a $10,000 iPhone app?
Apple has drastically expanded its App Store price points to give developers more control over how they price their apps in 45 currencies across 175 storefronts. Apple says the changes to app pricing are aimed to give developers more flexibility in how they price apps across the world. It's adding 700 new price points, as well as pricing tools in its payments system to set prices per App Store country or region, and manage foreign exchange rates.
ZDNet
Google's 10-week accelerator is on the hunt for green start-ups
Google has opened up its latest 10-week accelerator programs for early-stage (Seed to Series A) startups to use cloud tech, AI, and ML to progress sustainability initiatives. For North American startups, this will be the program's third year. For European startups it is the first year of the program. Google...
ZDNet
Samsung Electronics names its first woman president
Samsung Electronics said on Monday that it will retain the positions of its current two CEOs going forward. CEOs JH Han and Kyung Kye-hyun will each continue to head the Device Experience and Device Solution divisions, respectively, the company said in its year's end reshuffle announcement. Samsung said it was...
ZDNet
Amazon joins Open Invention Network
Patent trolls are the bane of companies large and small. So, it should come as no surprise that Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent non-aggression consortium. Featured. OIN has long protected Linux and Linux-related software from patent aggression...
ZDNet
Achieve better productivity with the best Chromebooks for work
One half of office staff either work in a remote or hybrid capacity. And many of you may have turned to Chromebooks for work. They're cheap and require almost no maintenance. But the weeks of working from home have turned to months. for many of us, we may never return to the office for work. In that case, you upgrade from the old Chromebook you already have at home or the first one that came to hand at Best Buy when the shutdown started to a true business-class Chromebook.
ZDNet
What are chat features in Android and how do you enable them?
Google Messages comes pre-configured with quite a number of handy features. Some of these are notifications, pinch to zoom, current country, suggested actions, smart reply, show transcripts of voice messages, view messages by category, and much more. However, there are some pretty important features that are not enabled by default.
ZDNet
The new space race will drive innovation. Here's where it goes next
By 1962, the first space race was already underway. The Soviet Union had sent the first human, Yuri Gagarin, into outer space. America's Alan Shepard followed soon after into suborbital space. Then, with instantly iconic remarks, President John F. Kennedy upped the ante: "We choose to go to the moon...
