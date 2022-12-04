ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Daring declaration sets up thrilling final day of Test action in Rawalpindi

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11noAj_0jWwxa9500

England’s daring declaration set up a thrilling final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi , with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win with eight wickets remaining.

The tourists only set Pakistan 343 runs to win on a very flat deck, having scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5, At the close, the hosts were 80 for two.

England had stressed their desire to entertain and force a result before the start of the series and this was in evidence in the afternoon session on day four, as they used all the tricks to pile on runs as quickly as possible to give themselves the best chance to secure what would be only a third Test victory in Pakistan.

The declaration has reduced the potential for a draw, with Ben Stokes continuing to be a bold captain in his approach to batting, fielding and decision-making.

The visitors’ attacking form carried on into the field, where they persevered with a short-ball approach, and claimed two wickets for their efforts, despite Stokes being hit for successive fours in his first deliveries of the innings.

England made two early inroads, with Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam falling victim to the short ball, although the home side continued to score quickly.

For the first wicket, Ollie Robinson successfully tempted Abdullah into a pull shot, only to pick out Harry Brook on the deep square leg boundary.

Azhar Ali was then forced to return to the dressing from after retiring hurt following a blow to the top of his right index finger, and it remains to be seen whether the batter will recover in time to bat on the final day.

Despite scoring a masterful century in the first innings, Babar made just four runs before getting out caught behind off Stokes.

Stokes’ side almost had a third wicket in one of the final overs of the day, but Saud Shakeel was dropped by Keaton Jennings at short leg when he was on 22, and he finished day four on 24 not out, well supported by Imam-ul-Haq who followed up a first-innings century with an unbeaten 43.

England’s unconventional batting approach was epitomised by Joe Root, who briefly switched to batting left-handed for two balls during his innings in an attempt to disrupt the bowler – but was almost caught at conventional point-turned-square-leg before reverting to his usual stance.

Brook then brought up his second half century of the game, and briefly threatened to break Gilbert Jessop’s 120-year-old record for the fastest-ever century – 76 balls – by an England player in Test matches.

The Yorkshireman was on 87 from 65 when he was bowled trying to score yet another boundary by Naseem Shah, who was the pick of the Pakistan bowling attack.

Zak Crawley also scored his second half-century of the match, and Will Jacks added a useful quickfire 24 from 12 deliveries before being caught at mid off trying to score a third successive six.

In the morning session, debutant Jacks claimed a maiden Test five-for, finishing with six wickets for 161, becoming the first England spin bowler to take a five-for in the first innings of his debut since Peter Such in 1993.

Pakistan started the day on 499 for seven and were also free-scoring – but England took the remaining three wickets in the first hour and a half of play at a cost of 80 runs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Kyle Walker addresses media ahead of England’s quarter-final with France

The World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage but Cristiano Ronaldo’s name dominates the headlines despite Portugal thrashing Switzerland in the last 16.Fernando Santos opted for Goncalo Ramos, who hit a hat-trick in the 6-1 win and the Selecao boss insists Ronaldo may now have to accept a different role in the team: “That is still something that has to be defined.”England meanwhile look to recover and prepare for a massive quarter-final tie with France and Gareth Southgate has a number of decisions to make over how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
The Independent

Moroccan reporter goes wild after Atlas Lions knock Spain out of World Cup

A Moroccan reporter didn't hold back his emotions as he went wild in the press box as the Atlas Lions knocked Spain out of the World Cup 2022.Morocco became the first Arab country to reach the tournament's quarter-finals after defeating the Spaniards on penalties.Footage recorded by New York Times journalist Tariq Panja shows a Moroccan reporter clutching his head in delight as the Atlas Lions' place in the final eight was secured.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Emma Hayes urges Chelsea to secure Champions League knockout qualification

Emma Hayes has reiterated Chelsea’s desire to win the Women’s Champions League and urged her side to seal progression into the knockout phase with victory at Real Madrid on Thursday.The current English champions made the final of Europe’s elite competition in 2021 but suffered a surprise group-stage exit last season.It is a different story this time around, with a 100 per cent record after three Group A games giving Chelsea the chance to book their place in the last eight with three points at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.Smiles in Spain! 😁#UWCL pic.twitter.com/ZumvchITfe— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 7, 2022“The...
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy