Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match

Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.

Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.

“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.

The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.