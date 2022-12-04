ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influencers reveal what it’s like to live in high-rise building when it’s windy

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

A pair of influencers have revealed how scary it can be living in a high-rise apartment when it’s windy.

Josh and Matt, who have over 30 million likes on their TikTok page “joshandmattdesign”, shared footage of their flat in Melbourne “creaking” during adverse weather.

“Living up high is all fun and games until it starts to sound like a pirate ship,” they wrote, captioning the video that has been viewed nearly 13 million times.

“Ok I no longer want a high rise,” one viewer responded, as others shared their worries.

