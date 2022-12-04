ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Recall alert: Nestlé Purina recalls cans of wet dog food for mislabeling

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiO5x_0jWwxKDZ00

Cans of wet dog food have been recalled due to a mislabeling error that led customers to believe they were buying a different kind of food.

In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company was voluntarily recalling “Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat” prescription wet dog food packaged in 13.4-ounce cans.

On Sept. 15, cans of Purina ONE True Instinct Tender Cuts In Gravy With Real Turkey & Venison wet dog food were labeled as the prescription low-fat food in one of Nestlé's factories, the FDA said.

The product can be identified by its UPC (38100 17599), production code (22581159 L4TR6) and “Best Before Sept 2024″ date on the bottom of each can, according to the agency.

No other Purina products were impacted by the recall. There have been no reports of injuries to dogs who ate the product.

“We apologize to pet owners for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused,” Nestlé said in a statement. “We’re pet owners too, and we know how important the health and well-being of our pets is, which is what led us to make this decision.”

Consumers who bought the mislabeled food are recommended to throw it away, and Nestlé said it would replace the product.

Consumers with questions can call 800-579-7733 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visit https://www.purina.com/contact-us.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Coal

Meet Coal! He is 2 years old and has been let down time and time again. Still, he shows constant love and trust. Coal just wants to love you and be close to you. He walks where you walk, he lays where you lay. He is eager to learn, very playful, and desperate for love.
The Motley Fool

Is Chewy.com Really Cheaper for Pet Owners?

Nobody does picky eating like a spoiled pet. Chewy, Petco, and Walmart are very similar in prices on common pet supplies. When prices differed, Chewy was usually cheaper. Sales and shipping charges can push other retailers ahead, so comparison shop for the best deals. Tightening the belt for yourself is...
Action News Jax

‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon letting customers give drivers $5

Amazon is releasing a new feature this holiday season that is allowing customers to tip their drivers — at no cost!. Customers can say “Alexa, thank my driver,” and the driver who made their most recent order delivery will receive a “thank you,” Amazon said Wednesday. The company said that the first million drivers who receive thanks will also receive $5 with each message of gratitude.
E! News

Noodle the TikTok "Bones or No Bones" Dog Dies at 14

Watch: 2022 National Dog Show: Meet This Year's BEST IN SHOW. Noodle, the geriatric pug who shot to social media stardom for his beloved "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at the age of 14, according to his owner, Jonathan Graziano. In a tearful update posted to his TikTok...
CBS Pittsburgh

OTC children's painkillers in high demand with respiratory illnesses on the rise

PITTSBURGH (CNN/CBS) -- With all but six states experiencing "high" or "very high" respiratory virus levels, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, certain over-the-counter children's medications are hard to find in many places across the United States.The availability of children's painkillers first started dropping in June. After some recovery in early fall, it started to dip again in November, according to market research firm Nielsen IQ, which tracks point of sale data from retailers.The US Food and Drug Administration said it is closely working with drug manufacturers to assess the situation."The FDA recognizes the potential impact...
HealthDay

Bacteria Risk Spurs Recall of 8 Million Laundress Products

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The Laundress, a laundry and cleaning products company, has recalled nearly 8 million of its products over concerns they may be contaminated with various bacteria. The bacteria include Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. So far, testing...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
121K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy