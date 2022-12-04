FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Morning fog, warm weather, storms on tap
Soggy start to Sunday, severe storms possible midweek
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
DOTD combines 2 road projects in Livingston Parish to save time on work
The 33rd Annual Festival of the Bonfires kicks off this weekend
Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday
Holiday Event Guide December 8th Through December 11th
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Runoffs
CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for drivers
BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger, where you can purchase tickets to ‘Snow & Glow’
Loved ones celebrate life of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release
Get free legal help during expungement event in Jackson, La.
Distracted driving may have caused a Baton Rouge officer to flip unit
I-TEAM: EBR coroner claims he’s full-time while also working two part-time jobs
Man found dead on Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge has been identified; investigation underway
LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
NBA YoungBoy launches radio show on Amazon Amp
Cajun Country Jam coming to Denham Springs Memorial Day Weekend 2023
Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
