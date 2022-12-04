ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Morning fog, warm weather, storms on tap

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The good news is that the weekend will not be a total washout. The bad news is that more dense fog will affect the area this morning and tomorrow as well. Unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue today with highs near 80 under partly sunny skies. We’ve already had five straight days in the 80s, and if it happens again, today will be the sixth in a row.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Soggy start to Sunday, severe storms possible midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much of the viewing area has seen around one inch of rain this Sunday morning with no severe weather. Today will start wet and end a bit drier with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a 70% chance of rain, mainly in the morning, with small chances lingering this afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday Event Guide December 8th Through December 11th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - This second weekend in December promises to be a magical weekend full of holiday cheer. Here’s our list of things to do this weekend, December 8, 2022 through December 11, 2022. Festival of the Bonfires. Enjoy food, gumbo cook-off, live entertainment, carnival...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for drivers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - They might not be the flashiest gifts, but chances are they will be used and appreciated. We’re talking about car-related gifts for drivers. And who better to recommend some winners that go the extra mile than the car experts at Consumer Reports?. Here’s what...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Get free legal help during expungement event in Jackson, La.

JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - If you need legal help, good news. The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana will host an expungement clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It’s happening at 2 p.m. in the Feliciana area, organizers say. The address is 2084 Highway 10 in Jackson, La. There are...
JACKSON, LA
WAFB

LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is honoring Black pioneers by naming two programs and one building in their honor. The university’s design building will take on the name Julian T. White Hall. Meanwhile, LSU announced the naming of the Lutrill and Pearl Payne School of Education and the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

NBA YoungBoy launches radio show on Amazon Amp

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chart-topping artist and Baton Rouge native YoungBoy Never Broke Again has partnered with Amazon to launch his own radio show, according to social media posts from the rapper’s team. YoungBoy’s label first announced the partnership on their official Instagram page on Thursday, saying the first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. This incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on LaMargie Avenue, near S. Choctaw Drive. According to BRPD, a man pulled a gun on an 81-year-old woman who had just...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy