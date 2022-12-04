ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
UTAH STATE
coloradopolitics.com

FAMLI state-provided leave program portal opens for Colorado businesses

Colorado's Family and Medical Leave Insurance program portal is now open for businesses. The program is a requirement for all Colorado employers to contribute to beginning Jan. 1. Digital dog helps patients while on 'paws'. Voters approved Proposition 18 in 2020, which created the new paid family and medical leave...
COLORADO STATE
ABC 4

Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
UTAH STATE
coloradopolitics.com

If done right, Colorado can save millions on health care | OPINION

Gov. Jared Polis recently rolled out his preliminary annual budget proposal for the next fiscal year. According to early estimates, Colorado will face difficult decisions as one-time federal funds run out, economic outlooks worsen and inflation rises. One of the fastest rising costs for Colorado families is easily the cost of health care — specifically the cost of prescription drugs, which has risen three times faster than inflation during the last 10 years.
COLORADO STATE
midutahradio.com

Utah’s Drivers Ranked Worst in U.S.

A new study ranks Utah’s drivers the worst in the U.S. Quote Wizard put the study together using data from millions of car insurance quotes. It examined the number of car accidents, DUI’s and speeding tickets in all 50 states. Utah ranked number one for the worst drivers and Connecticut ranked at the top of the list of the best drivers in the nation.
UTAH STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Hick peddles pot legalization nationwide | Colorado Springs Gazette

If history remembers John Hickenlooper, it won’t be for his blink-and-you-missed-it run for president in 2019 — something Hickenlooper, no doubt, would rather forget. If anything, it ought to be for opposing Colorado’s legalization of retail marijuana — and then supporting it. It’s a flip-flop the Democratic former governor also would just as soon forget.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Flu season in Colorado is back with a vengeance

This year’s virus season came roaring back with a vengeance, a top infection prevention expert said after noting that UCHealth hospitals are seeing a higher number of influenza patients than during similar times in past years. In a news release, UCHealth cited epidemiological modeling that suggests Colorado has yet...
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Housing market: Why Utah's top home builder met with Mitt Romney

WASHINGTON — It was a whirlwind, three-day trip to Washington, D.C., for Clark Ivory and his team. Almost to the hour, the itinerary was jam-packed with all things housing. What are the biggest hurdles to obtaining housing, not just in Utah but across the country? What can cities do to knock down those hurdles and encourage affordable solutions? What can homebuilders and other members of the private sector do? What can Congress do?
UTAH STATE

