ABC 4
Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
Company appeals state rejection of Utah Lake islands project
The company behind a project to dredge and build islands on Utah Lake is asking the state to reconsider its rejection of the project.
coloradopolitics.com
State, Club Q victims deserve accountability from El Paso County | Sentinel Colorado
Despite marked gains again among Colorado Democrats empowered to run the Legislature and the state, the chances for meaningful gun control, such as banning assault-style weapons and preventing people from hoarding guns and ammunition, are slim. One responsibility, however, state lawmakers cannot overlook next month is a review of Colorado’s...
Housing prices in Utah have increased by 200% since 2000
Utah's housing prices have increased at a faster rate than the national average since 2000.
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther Nakajjigo.
coloradopolitics.com
FAMLI state-provided leave program portal opens for Colorado businesses
Colorado's Family and Medical Leave Insurance program portal is now open for businesses. The program is a requirement for all Colorado employers to contribute to beginning Jan. 1. Digital dog helps patients while on 'paws'. Voters approved Proposition 18 in 2020, which created the new paid family and medical leave...
ABC 4
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
coloradopolitics.com
If done right, Colorado can save millions on health care | OPINION
Gov. Jared Polis recently rolled out his preliminary annual budget proposal for the next fiscal year. According to early estimates, Colorado will face difficult decisions as one-time federal funds run out, economic outlooks worsen and inflation rises. One of the fastest rising costs for Colorado families is easily the cost of health care — specifically the cost of prescription drugs, which has risen three times faster than inflation during the last 10 years.
KSLTV
‘It’s kind of an eerie feeling;’ Utah man living in Hawaii witnesses Mauna Loa eruption
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has a front-row seat to the Mauna Loa Volcano eruption happening on the Big Island of Hawaii. David Bryner is originally from St. George and now lives in Kona, working as a tennis instructor. “I was on my way to work and...
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
midutahradio.com
Utah’s Drivers Ranked Worst in U.S.
A new study ranks Utah’s drivers the worst in the U.S. Quote Wizard put the study together using data from millions of car insurance quotes. It examined the number of car accidents, DUI’s and speeding tickets in all 50 states. Utah ranked number one for the worst drivers and Connecticut ranked at the top of the list of the best drivers in the nation.
coloradopolitics.com
Hick peddles pot legalization nationwide | Colorado Springs Gazette
If history remembers John Hickenlooper, it won’t be for his blink-and-you-missed-it run for president in 2019 — something Hickenlooper, no doubt, would rather forget. If anything, it ought to be for opposing Colorado’s legalization of retail marijuana — and then supporting it. It’s a flip-flop the Democratic former governor also would just as soon forget.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
coloradopolitics.com
Flu season in Colorado is back with a vengeance
This year’s virus season came roaring back with a vengeance, a top infection prevention expert said after noting that UCHealth hospitals are seeing a higher number of influenza patients than during similar times in past years. In a news release, UCHealth cited epidemiological modeling that suggests Colorado has yet...
Utah ranks #2 for best place to retire
Utah is ranked #2 in the country for the best place to retire, according to a recent study from RetireGuide.
ksl.com
Jake Garn, US senator and Utah's first astronaut, is honored in new airport art
SALT LAKE CITY — It's not uncommon for parents to encourage their children to reach for the stars, but one Utahn from Richfield took this challenge more literally than most — becoming mayor of Salt Lake City, a U.S. senator and an astronaut. An art piece honoring Edwin...
ksl.com
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
kslnewsradio.com
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm
SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
ksl.com
Housing market: Why Utah's top home builder met with Mitt Romney
WASHINGTON — It was a whirlwind, three-day trip to Washington, D.C., for Clark Ivory and his team. Almost to the hour, the itinerary was jam-packed with all things housing. What are the biggest hurdles to obtaining housing, not just in Utah but across the country? What can cities do to knock down those hurdles and encourage affordable solutions? What can homebuilders and other members of the private sector do? What can Congress do?
