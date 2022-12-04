Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Formula 1 sprint races: Six events chosen to host in 2023
The Grands Prix in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the USA and Brazil are the six races Formula 1 has chosen to host 'sprint' events in 2023. The list was agreed after analysis of which tracks would be best suited and discussions of commercial terms with the race organisers. The number...
IOC president: 2030, 2034 Winter Games may be awarded together after all
IOC President Thomas Bach says 2030 and 2034 Winter Games may be awarded together to buy time to put together plan for rotating Olympics among a limited number of cities. Salt Lake City, Sapporo, Vancouver are in the running.
F1 announce sprint races for Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, US and Brazil
Formula One has confirmed the six venues that will host sprint races in the 2023 season
NBC Sports
Diamond League scheduled to have most meets ever in 2023
The Diamond League wraps around August’s world championships in Budapest. Sept. 16-17: Eugene (Prefontaine Classic/Diamond League Final) Poulin, 31, scored twice and assisted once in Canada’s 3-2 win over the U.S. in the Olympic final on Feb. 17. She has scored seven of Canada’s 10 goals over the last four Olympic finals dating to the 2010 Vancouver Games — all against the U.S.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar scored a goal in his return from injury and Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Monday. Neymar converted a first-half penalty for his 76th goal with Brazil and move one shy of Pelé all-time scoring record with the national team.
Today at the World Cup: Brazil power into quarters and Croatia win shoot-out
Fit-again Neymar was among the scorers as Brazil powered into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 thumping of South Korea that saw all their goals come in the first half.Their opponents in the last eight will be Croatia, who earlier defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Dominik Livakovic saving three times in the shoot-out.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the third day of last-16 action in Qatar unfolded.Ruthless BrazilBrazil’s first-half blitz at Stadium 974 started with a seventh-minute Vinicius Junior strike, with Neymar, back after missing the previous two games with an ankle...
Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea
Even Tite threw some shapes during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.
2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come
"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
These World Cup Wins Are Healing Our Colonial Trauma
Let’s be real: This feels like sweet, sweet revenge that descendants of the colonized never got.
NBC Sports
Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot
The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Suter claims World Cup super-G, ends Goggia’s winning streak
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Corinne Suter picked up her first Lake Louise victory by winning a World Cup super-G race on Sunday, while Sofia Goggia’s winning streak on the mountain ended with a fifth-place finish. Suter, a 28-year-old from Switzerland who won the gold medal in the...
Sporting News
Best World Cup 2022 final: Why Argentina vs. Portugal would be perfect Qatar championship match
Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in the biggest football game on the planet. Some people might roll their eyes. We used to get a variation on that theme at least twice a year for the best part of a decade. And, increasingly, you had to wade through a mountain of psychodrama and s***housery to find the high-end football lurking within during El Clasico’s most tempestuous period.
Motor racing-Azerbaijan to be first of six F1 sprint races in 2023
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's Baku City circuit will host the first of Formula One's six sprint races next season, the sport said on Wednesday. The others will be held in Austria, at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps, Qatar, Austin's Circuit of the Americas and Brazil's Interlagos.
Austin To Host One of Six F1 Sprint Races Planned for 2023
GettyWether you like'em or not, F1 is doubling the number of Sprint races it held in 2022—and COTA will host one of them.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
lastwordonsports.com
Chaos in the Portugal Camp – Portugal vs Switzerland Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Clash
The World Cup round of 16 closes with Portugal vs Switzerland, with both sides fancying themselves for a good result. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for the World Cup knockout tie, and find out the rift in the Iberian squad that could tear the side apart.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
B&B Hotels, the team that was set to sign Mark Cavendish, collapses
Multiple riders left scrambling to find places on alternative teams after demise of French ProTeam confirmed
Comments / 0