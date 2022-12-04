ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

India Sweets and Spices review – peppy Indian American romcom

Generation games… Sophia Ali as Alia, centre, adjusts to life back home from college in India Sweets and Spices. Eliza Morse

College freshman Alia (Sophia Ali) returns home to her affluent New Jersey suburb and the tight-knit but judgmental Indian diaspora community. But the weekly party scene and the gossipy speculation about marriages and infidelities begin to pall after she stumbles on her parent’s secrets. Meanwhile, romance blossoms with the son of the new owners of the local grocery shop.

India Sweets and Spices is peppy, energetic and unapologetically broad in its comic approach. But the burgeoning romance is markedly less interesting than the relationship between Alia and her mother (Manisha Koirala), a conservative housewife with a radical secret past.

The Guardian

The Guardian

