ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

22nd annual Shop With A Cop taking place Sunday morning in O’Fallon, Ill.

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4wOA_0jWwx6we00

O’FALLON, Ill. – Almost 50 kids in Illinois will go on a Christmas shopping spree with the O’Fallon Fraternal Order of Police. It’s all part of the 22nd annual Shop with a Cop.

Each child will partner with a police officer as they go on a $250 to $300 shopping spree at Walmart. They’ll be doing this from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Trending: Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

Organizers said that they’ll get to buy clothes and toys, but a lot of these children often choose to spend some of the money buying Christmas gifts for family.

The program is funded by the O’Fallon Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1-98 through donations.
They come from community partners, including Walmart – which has been participating since the program began.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

St. Louis County pet shelter overflowing with dogs

OLIVETTE, Mo. – The Animal Protection Association of Missouri is asking for help clearing a shelter overflowing with dogs. The APA Olivette says that many of these dogs have been in the shelter for months. They are looking for people to foster or adopt the dogs. Adoption fees are only $25 now through December 11 […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Police searching for suspect in South County carjacking

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are searching for an armed suspect who they say is responsible for a carjacking at a gas station in South County on Monday. The suspect carjacked a white Toyota Prius at the Circle K in the 5200 block of Mattis around 9:30 p.m., police say. He was captured on surveillance video.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

New Illinois smoke alarm law set to take place in 2023

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting in 2023 Illinois homes and apartments will need a certain kind of smoke detector. The 10-year sealed battery detector is now the preferred choice under a new state law. However, you will be given some time to make replacements. “If they have smoke alarms currently...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy