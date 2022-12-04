22nd annual Shop With A Cop taking place Sunday morning in O’Fallon, Ill.

O’FALLON, Ill. – Almost 50 kids in Illinois will go on a Christmas shopping spree with the O’Fallon Fraternal Order of Police. It’s all part of the 22nd annual Shop with a Cop.

Each child will partner with a police officer as they go on a $250 to $300 shopping spree at Walmart. They’ll be doing this from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Organizers said that they’ll get to buy clothes and toys, but a lot of these children often choose to spend some of the money buying Christmas gifts for family.

The program is funded by the O’Fallon Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1-98 through donations.

They come from community partners, including Walmart – which has been participating since the program began.

