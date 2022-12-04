Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Confirms He's Not Contractually Tied To Mayweather: 'All Love, No Bad Blood'
Gervonta Davis provided crystal clear clarity on his promotional situation on Monday after months of deleted comments on social media alluding to the notion that he’s no longer contractually tied to Mayweather Promotions. “First and foremost, love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me, but...
Boxing Scene
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora Not Looking To Retire, Plans To Continue Career
Heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora, 38-years-old, is not looking to retire in the near future. This past Saturday night, before a crowd of 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Chisora take a beating at the hands of WBC world champion Tyson Fury. Chisora, with 46 fights under his belt, suffered...
Boxing Scene
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
Boxing Scene
Mills Lane, Hall of Fame Referee, Passes Away at 85
Mills Lane, one of the most well-known and respected referees in professional boxing, celebrated for his no-nonsense demeanor and pre-fight catchphrase “Let’s Get It On!”, passed away Tuesday morning in his hometown of Reno, Nevada. He was surrounded by his two sons, Terry and Tommy, and his wife Kay. He was 85.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Tense Face-Off in New York City
Brooklyn native Teofimo Lopez, the former lightweight king and current junior welterweight contender, kicked off fight week 100 stories above Manhattan. Lopez takes on Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin in a 10-round main event this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Four days from his first main event at MSG's "big room," Lopez went face to face with Martin at Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Chisora Praises Ref For Stopping The Fight: I Was Not Doing Much Anyway
Not even Derek Chisora could argue with the referee’s decision to pull the plug on what turned out to be an undignified beatdown from Tyson Fury. Chisora, the fan-friendly British bruiser, challenged his countryman and friend, the WBC titlist Tyson Fury, last Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, only to get smacked around for 10 rounds in a fight that many regarded as unnecessary. After Fury landed another clubbing blow early in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin decided to end the bout. Incredibly, this was the third time Chisora and Fury met inside the ring, and Fury won all three encounters. This was the rare trilogy in which there was relatively little demand from the public, although nearly 60,000 freezing spectators filled the open air arena.
Boxing Scene
Okolie, Matchroom Legal Dispute Prompts WBO To Order Immediate Purse Bid For Mandatory Defense
The legal status surrounding Lawrence Okolie’s promotional status has prompted an immediate change of plans for the sanctioning body whose title he holds. A December 14 purse bid hearing has been scheduled by the WBO just one day after instructing Okolie and his team to enter talks with New Zealand’s David Light for a mandatory cruiserweight title defense. The ordered title fight sparked a series of emails from within Okolie’s fractured team, leading the Puerto Rico-headquartered sanctioning body to find a resolution that would at least allow the fight to move forward.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren on Fury's Return. Dubois' TKO of Lerena, Crawford-Avanesyan
THE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR stadium was turned into our very own version of Winter Wonderland on Saturday. Despite all the negativity, the naysayers and predictions of a half-full stadium, the pulling power of Tyson Fury was there for all to see on a nippy night in North London. There were 60,000...
Boxing Scene
Austin Trout Plans To Multi-Task Runs in Bare Knuckle and Boxing
Austin “No Doubt” Trout (35-5-1) cannot wait to get back in the ring. On December 9th he will face Jose Sanchez Charles (20-2-1) in Hidalgo, Texas. Assuming he emerges from his upcoming fight injury free, he will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut soon after. “I’m excited...
Boxing Scene
Agit Kabayel vs. Agron Smakici Set For Vacant EBU Title on January 28
It's official: Heavyweights Agit Kabayel and Agron Smakici clash for the vacant EBU title on January 28 at the RuhrCongress-Halle in Bochum (Germany) on a SES promotion. Kabayel, who hails from Bochum will thus get home turf advantage against Smakici, who hails from Croatia but has on and off been based in Germany.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis-Karen Chukhadzhian Co-Feature For Davis-Garcia PPV Show January 7
Jaron Ennis will take a significant step January 7 toward securing a legitimate welterweight title shot. BoxingScene.com has learned that the talented contender from Philadelphia will fight Ukraine’s Karen Chukhadzhian that night for the IBF interim 147-pound championship. Their 12-round fight will be the co-feature of a Showtime Pay-Per-View telecast that Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia will headline at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Boxing Scene
WBA Bantamweight Titlist Nina Hughes Signs With Matchroom Boxing
Life truly begins at 40 for Nina Hughes. Momentum continues to roll for the unbeaten Brit from Billericay, Essex, who has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing. The move comes less than two weeks after Hughes claimed the WBA bantamweight title following a well-earned, ten-round win over previously unbeaten champ Jamie Mitchell on November 26 in Dubai.
Boxing Scene
Dan Azeez vs. Rocky Fielding To Have Commonwealth Strap at Stake
‘Super’ Dan Azeez will fight Rocky Fielding for the vacant Commonwealth light-heavyweight championship title when they battle on the beach at the Bournemouth International Center on Saturday, December 17th. In the fight before Christmas, hometown hero Chris Billam-Smith takes on international challenger Armend Xhoxhaj as he looks to take...
Boxing Scene
Retirement Is Far From Terence Crawford's Mind: "I'm Still At The Top Of My Game"
Though he dominated as an amateur and as a world-class professional, Terence Crawford has always been aware that his time in the boxing world was very much transient. While the WBO welterweight belt holder has gone on to become one of the modern-day greats, he was once under the assumption that he would clock out for the final time at the age of 33. Of course, having turned 35 roughly two months ago, Crawford admits, while shocked that he hasn't hung up his gloves, an insatiable desire to be great still burns inside him.
Boxing Scene
Lopez on Haney: Best Money Fight Won’t Be With Tank; It Will Be With Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez Jr. could only chuckle when he got wind of Devin Haney and his father’s attempts to get in touch with Lopez’s own father. Bill Haney, the trainer and manager of the undisputed lightweight champion, recently posted a few entertaining videos on social media showing himself trying to locate Lopez Sr. in order to make a deal for their sons to fight each other. In one instance, Bill Haney left a message on Lopez Sr.'s phone, in another, he was seen searching for Lopez Sr. at a Las Vegas supermarket. In both cases, Lopez Sr. was nowhere to be heard or seen.
Boxing Scene
Ryder: I'm Standing Pretty Now, Would Be A Dream To Fight Canelo...Whenever, Wherever
John Ryder has never been in a more prominent position in his career. The assurance of a big fight was secured for the veteran gatekeeper following an injury stoppage of Zach Parker at the start of the fifth round last month at The O2 in London. The win came with the interim WBO super middleweight title stake.
Boxing Scene
Brandon Glanton: I Clearly Beat Light, I Should Be Facing Okolie Next
Brandon Glanton and David Light went toe to toe last Friday evening on ProBox TV, in a fight where many observers felt Glanton edged it out. However, it was Light who went home with the split decision victory. The WBO has now ordered cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie to make a...
Boxing Scene
Andrade-Nicholson, Ellis-Villa Added To Tank-Garcia Showtime PPV Telecast
Demetrius Andrade will make his super middleweight debut on what would’ve been considered the unlikeliest of platforms this time a year ago. BoxingScene.com has learned that Andrade has agreed to fight veteran Demond Nicholson in a 10-round bout on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard January 7 in Washington, D.C. Andrade-Nicholson will be one of three bouts Showtime will televise as part of the Davis-Garcia undercard from Capital One Arena.
