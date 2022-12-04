Photos: Cain Velasquez returns to wrestling for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide
Tempe, Ariz. – Check out the photos from former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez’s return to the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide ring, as he wrestled in a tag-team match with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. against opponents Taurus, Sam Adonis and Gringo Loco. The event took place at newly constructed Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, Velasquez’s alma mater. (Photos via Nolan King, MMA Junkie)
