Tempe, AZ

Photos: Cain Velasquez returns to wrestling for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdDeT_0jWwwzMJ00

Tempe, Ariz. – Check out the photos from former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez’s return to the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide ring, as he wrestled in a tag-team match with Pagano and Blue Demon Jr. against opponents Taurus, Sam Adonis and Gringo Loco. The event took place at newly constructed Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University, Velasquez’s alma mater. (Photos via Nolan King, MMA Junkie)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vssY_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiAhE_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcxYR_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ho0dx_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WULho_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=216H39_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAPeU_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyJxX_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOGXu_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wiXZp_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwOaU_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWdbE_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vc9uK_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNqKp_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYuZY_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nSTN_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcHWc_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223OyW_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUpes_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEK4x_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXSEW_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DSBI_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhdlW_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXrko_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kM9vy_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gzN8_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBTth_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IiFgF_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWVfw_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgPz2_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmLFe_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb77f_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1wuu_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhuTI_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4coEx3_0jWwwzMJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bVrk_0jWwwzMJ00

