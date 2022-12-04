Read full article on original website
Victim Shot While Riding Bicycle in Parking Lot
Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: A victim was shot and wounded while riding a bicycle in a parking lot Tuesday night, Dec. 6, in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a victim shot in a parking lot at Desmond and Glenoaks where an individual was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m.
4 burglary pursuit suspects bail on foot in Adams-Normandie
Los Angeles Police were searching for four burglary suspects who bailed on foot from a suspect vehicle in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood near Exposition Park.A robbery was earlier reported at 1321 Wilson Street in downtown Los Angeles. Officers reportedly witnessed suspects breaking into the building leaving with merchandise.Officers pursued suspects in a blue Toyota Camry at about 5:21 a.m. Four male suspects bailed from the car and fled on foot at 23rd St. and Normandie Ave.At 6 a.m. LAPD said the investigation was still active. The search for suspects continued as of 8 a.m.
2 LAPD officers hurt in South LA traffic crash
LOS ANGELES – Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured, one seriously, when their patrol car collided with a vehicle being operated by a person suspected of driving while impaired, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hillcrest...
21-year-old man arrested after slamming into police cruiser in Crenshaw
A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he slammed into the passenger side of their marked, black-and-white patrol vehicle Sunday, sending two officers to the hospital. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., near Hillcrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Crenshaw area, according to a...
Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
Authorities ID LA man found shot to death in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the fatal shooting of a man in Huntington Beach. Officers went to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive at about 8 p.m. Monday on a report of possible shots fired, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. “On arrival,...
Boy shot to death in Azusa area
A boy was shot and killed in the Azusa area Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced...
South LA shooting leaves one dead
LOS ANGELES – A woman between 30 and 35 years old was shot and killed on the border of the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area and Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station were called at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday to the 6600 block of South Central Avenue...
Child’s body found in Los Angeles River; father arrested
A man is in police custody after his daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. The Inglewood Police Department began an investigation late Sunday night after a woman called to report a missing person. Around 10:45 p.m., police arrived at the woman’s home on the 300 block of...
Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal Long Beach shooting
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Tuesday announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in April. Brandon Tyler Shackelford, 30, of Riverside, was arrested Monday in Riverside, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The arrest came as detectives served warrants in Riverside and Beaumont, police said, noting that a firearm and other unspecified evidence were recovered.
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
Inglewood father arrested for murder of his one-year-old found dead in the LA River
Inglewood Police arrested Jayveyon Burley for murder and child endangerment after his one-year-old daughter's body was recovered in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.On Sunday evening, Dec. 4, Inglewood police responded to a call of an at-risk missing person in the 300 block of North Market Street. The grandmother of one-year-old Leilani Burley was concerned of her granddaughter's whereabouts. The grandmother informed police that her son, Jayveyon Burley, who lives with her, went to Long Beach to pick up his two children from their mother and when he returned home, he arrived with only one child.During the course of the investigation, Leilani's remains were recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge in Long Beach. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives at 310-412-5246
Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
An Inglewood father has been arrested for murder after his baby daughter's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery
Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park
Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area.
16-year-old driver in custody after hours-long chase through 3 SoCal counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties in a stolen truck. According to reports, this all began in the Fillmore area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver....
Video shows horrific head-on crash after reported shooting in Azusa; driver killed
A man died Monday after he was shot and then crashed into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa, authorities say.
New LA Sheriff says he thinks deputies are ready for a stabilizer. Union says it’ll ‘wait and see’
Robert Luna took office at noon Monday as Los Angeles County’s new sheriff, succeeding Alex Villanueva as the 34th person to lead the nation’s largest sheriff’s department. In a conversation with LAist over the weekend, he expressed confidence that the rank-and-file will accept him, even though he’s an outsider.
