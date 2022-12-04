ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Disneyland Guest Who Died Falling From Parking Garage Identified

The Disneyland guest who died after falling from a multistory parking garage outside the park Saturday (Dec. 3) had been identified. According to Deadline, Chris Christensen, 51, fell from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure outside the Disneyland theme park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Content warning below:...
ANAHEIM, CA
piratesandprincesses.net

School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure

Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man. The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Family decorates boat for Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights

DANA POINT, Calif. — The Dana Point Harbor 47th annual Boat Parade of Lights will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and be around through the week. The Scognamiglio family has taken part in the parade for decades. This year, Marco Scognamiglio decorated his boat, the “Bella Vita,” along with his...
DANA POINT, CA
KRMG

Father arrested after baby’s body found in river in California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A man has been arrested after his baby daughter’s body was found in a river in California. The Inglewood Police Department was contacted Sunday evening about a missing child, according to KABC. A father had reportedly picked up his two children from their mother’s house in Long Beach and then showed back up at his Inglewood house with only one of them.
INGLEWOOD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for 4th weekend shutdown

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is...
CORONA, CA
theoldmotor.com

California Parking Lot Filled With 1950s and 1960s Vehicles

Parking lot images are always interesting because they show a representative slice of vehicles on the road at the time. The lead photograph and the enlargeable views of it below were taken of a municipal parking facility lot in Santa Ana, CA, late in 1959 or 1960. American cars and...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID LA man found shot to death in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the fatal shooting of a man in Huntington Beach. Officers went to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive at about 8 p.m. Monday on a report of possible shots fired, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. “On arrival,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park

Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
dailytitan.com

Quick and affordable to-go breakfast burritos in OC

Nothing beats breakfast food at any time during the day. Breakfast burritos are the perfect meals for hungry college students that can be held in one hand as you are walking to campus or finishing a last-minute assignment. Here are four spots in Orange County that serve the best breakfast...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy