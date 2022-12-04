Broncos tired out 4 players last week, including a quarterback

The Denver Broncos brought in three wide receivers and a quarterback for tryouts last week.

Javon McKinley (Notre Dame), Malik Taylor (Ferris State) and Connor Wedington (Stanford) tried out as receivers and Joshua Dobbs (Tennessee) took reps at quarterback, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Dobbs (6-3, 216 pounds) entered the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. After three years with the Steelers, he had a one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars before returning to the Steelers in 2020. After spending the 2021 season on injured reserve, Dobbs signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier this year.

Dobbs served as a backup with the Browns this season while Deshaun Watson served his suspension after allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Cleveland waived Dobbs last week after Watson returned to the active roster.

Dobbs has appeared in six games in his career but is yet to start in a regular-season game. In relief appearances, he has completed 10-of-17 passes for 45 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Dobbs has also rushed six times for 31 yards in the NFL.

Dobbs and the three receivers that tried out for Denver are likely being considered as end-of-season reserve/future contract candidates.