FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
kshb.com
Elevated surfaces and objects will be icy due to dense freezing fog
Watch for dense freezing fog this morning, leading to slick spots on elevated surfaces and objects. The fog should lift by 11am, however, it stays overcast the rest of the day. A large storm system approaches Monday night-Tuesday; Prepare for heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. The greatest risk of severe weather stays south.
Areas of dense fog tonight into Sunday morning, some freezing fog
Some of the fog will be freezing fog, potentially leading to a few slick spots. A large storm system approaches Monday night-Tuesday; Prepare for heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. The greatest risk of severe weather stays south. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Areas of dense fog, some freezing fog. A...
Don't miss the Festival of Lights!
"Powell Gardens is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Bundle up with family and friends for Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens open Wed-Sun, 4-10 p.m. As you stroll a one-mile, lighted, outdoor path, pause for plenty of Instagram and holiday-card worthy photo moments along the way. Encounter immersive botanic installations that show off the exceptional architecture and landscape elements of the Gardens while enjoying plenty of sweet treats and beverages, including Country Club Bank Cocoa.
Visit Red Door Grill for the holidays
"Red Door Grill is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Red Door Grill is all decked out for the holidays! Stop in today to check out their holiday menu.
Find the perfect gift at Crown Center
"Crown Center is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Crown Center is celebrating 50 years of making Christmas memories. This year they want you to come out and find the perfect gift for your loved one.
Kansas, Missouri fans rowdy as Border Showdown returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. — While walking into Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Tigers fans let Jason Ingold and his two sons have it. The Ingold family was among the few sporting crimson and blue during the Border Showdown between the Tigers and Jayhawks. "It was fun seeing the...
Gradey Dick's fast start powers Kansas past Missouri in Border Showdown
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri men's basketball team had no answer for Kansas forward Gradey Dick in the first half of the Border Showdown Saturday as the Jayhawks cruised to a 95-67 victory over the Tigers. Dick shot lights out against Mizzou in the first half with 15 points...
NKC Dental opening new location
"NKC Dental is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." North Kansas City Dental is opening a second location and they are now taking patients. Book your appointment today!
Return of Border Showdown brings out Mizzou stars Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The loudest boo during pregame introductions was saved for Kansas coach Bill Self, while senior Kobe Brown, who had the game’s first basket, drew the loudest cheer from Tigers fans. The return of the Border Showdown to Mizzou Arena for the first time in more...
Battle-tested Kansas romps past Mizzou, knocking rivals from unbeaten ranks
COLUMBIA, Mo. — It had been more than a decade since Kansas and Mizzou met in Columbia for a men’s basketball Border Showdown, but the passion for college basketball’s 10th-most-played rivalry remains high. During the hours before the doors to Mizzou Arena opened Saturday, students stood outside...
