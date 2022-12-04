Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Several People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine
Maine State Police report there were “multiple fatalities” in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
Maine Man Killed Wednesday After Being Struck by Pickup Truck
A Maine man is dead and a woman is uninjured following a car vs pedestrian crash that happened in Hancock County on Wednesday morning. WGME is reporting that the Maine man was walking 'in the road' on Route 1 on Wednesday morning at about 6:15. As he was walking, the...
NECN
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine
Maine State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Hancock. Shortly after 6 a.m., police said they were called to Route 1 in Hancock, where a Chevy S-10 pickup truck headed northbound had struck a man who was walking in the roadway. The man,...
Man Killed when SUV Hits Tree on Route 23 in Hartland, Maine
A Hartland, Maine man was killed when his SUV hit a tree in Canaan on Friday evening. Hartland, Maine Man Dies after Crashing into a Tree. The 59-year-old man was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer on Route 23 when he veered off the road and hit a tree, according to the Morning Sentinel at centralmaine.com.
wabi.tv
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
penbaypilot.com
Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland
ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
wabi.tv
Man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Hancock
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hancock was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Route 1 in Hancock. State police say the driver of a vehicle struck 67-year-old Edwin Rowe who was in the road. Rowe died at the...
WMTW
Police: 5 people taken to hospital after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into the Dollar Tree in Ellsworth. Police say their injuries are non-life threatening. They say at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon an 80-year-old man was trying to park in a spot when he went through the building.
wabi.tv
Bicycle Coalition of Maine addresses pedestrian safety following fatal incidents
Maine (WABI) - Experts are asking drivers to be alert and watch out for people on the roads. This, after three people were killed in less than a week while walking on Maine roads. Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday, one in Lewiston, the other in Hancock.
AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise
It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
wabi.tv
Grand opening for Bangor Area Transit Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the new Bangor Area Transit Center in Pickering Square. A moment that’s been years in the making. “Many sleepless nights. That’s what’s gone into it. But to a lot of people, this is a village project. It takes a village to do this,” said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott.
wabi.tv
Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at Somerset County Jail has passed away. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called to the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. Virgil White, 33, of Athens, was pronounced dead in the jail. A warrant for White’s arrest was put out...
wabi.tv
Otis family looking for puppy they believe was taken
OTIS, Maine (WABI) - A family in Otis is asking for help in finding a puppy they’re afraid may have been stolen last month. In early November, Teresa Torrey and her 12-year-old daughter Savannah came home around 9:45 pm and let their five dogs out. That’s when their adult dog Diesel, and 6-month-old puppy Zuko ran into the woods. Diesel eventually came home. Zuko did not.
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11
Hello and welcome to the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend. I again added the bonus day of Friday. There are lots of fun activities to do with the kids and family, and Santa will again be busy this weekend putting in appearances around Maine. Have a great weekend!
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?
Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
K9 Detects Drugs & Two People Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking in Bangor, Maine
Two people were arrested for trafficking narcotics on Saturday night after a K9 team detected drugs during a traffic stop in Bangor. K9 Team Detects Illegal Drugs; Weapons Found During Traffic Stop. Officer Reynolds and K9 Raye discovered 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and firearms. Police said...
WPFO
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals
(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
Comments / 0