Kenduskeag, ME

101.9 The Rock

Several People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine

Maine State Police report there were “multiple fatalities” in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
CASTINE, ME
NECN

Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Maine

Maine State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Hancock. Shortly after 6 a.m., police said they were called to Route 1 in Hancock, where a Chevy S-10 pickup truck headed northbound had struck a man who was walking in the roadway. The man,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
CASTINE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland

ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Hancock

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man from Hancock was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a car. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Route 1 in Hancock. State police say the driver of a vehicle struck 67-year-old Edwin Rowe who was in the road. Rowe died at the...
HANCOCK, ME
B98.5

AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise

It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Grand opening for Bangor Area Transit Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the new Bangor Area Transit Center in Pickering Square. A moment that’s been years in the making. “Many sleepless nights. That’s what’s gone into it. But to a lot of people, this is a village project. It takes a village to do this,” said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at Somerset County Jail has passed away. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called to the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. Virgil White, 33, of Athens, was pronounced dead in the jail. A warrant for White’s arrest was put out...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Otis family looking for puppy they believe was taken

OTIS, Maine (WABI) - A family in Otis is asking for help in finding a puppy they’re afraid may have been stolen last month. In early November, Teresa Torrey and her 12-year-old daughter Savannah came home around 9:45 pm and let their five dogs out. That’s when their adult dog Diesel, and 6-month-old puppy Zuko ran into the woods. Diesel eventually came home. Zuko did not.
OTIS, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Are You Required To Use Your Signal Light In Maine Rotaries?

Unlike other New England states (we're looking at you, Massachusetts), the State of Maine does not have a lot of rotaries (or traffic circles, roundabouts, whatever you want to call them). The City of Augusta has several of them and there are a handful spread across the rest of the...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Hancock County Grand Jury indictments

Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals

(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
MAINE STATE

