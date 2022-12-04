Four goals in the first half was enough for Tite's squad to see off South Korea and set up a date against Croatia. Brazil are through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off South Korea, 4-1, on Monday. Tite's team scored twice in the first 15 minutes to put this one to bed as Vinicius Jr. and Neymar both found the net, the latter returning from an ankle injury to convert a penalty kick. All four of Brazil's goals came in the first half with Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta also finding the net as Brazil dazzled with efficiency and flair, quieting the doubters who questioned an attack that scored just three goals in the group stage.

2 DAYS AGO