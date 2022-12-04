ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Is Neymar playing today in World Cup: When is Brazil star back from ankle injury?

Discussion of Neymar's fitness has dominated Brazil's World Cup campaign thus far. And that is perhaps no surprise given that Tite's men have not quite looked themselves since their No.10 limped off in their opening game against Serbia. That dominant win was followed up by a less convincing 1-0 victory...
Yardbarker

Arsenal will share some of their World Cup earnings with Championship club

Arsenal is one of the clubs that supplied the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a lot of talents and one of them is Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners have been in fine form this season, so naturally, several of their key players were selected by their nation for the competition. Ramsdale...
The Independent

Gabriel Jesus undergoes knee surgery in major blow to Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow with the news forward Gabriel Jesus has undergone knee surgery.The 25-year-old sustained the problem in Brazil’s defeat by Cameroon in their final World Cup group game and was not present for their last-16 win over South Korea.Arsenal confirmed the striker has already had an operation and is starting his recovery but it is understood the club are not putting a timescale on his return as yet.“Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the Brazil v Cameroon World Cup group stage...
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
SB Nation

Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
CBS Sports

World Cup score: Brazil dance past South Korea as Neymar scores in return, Richarlison and Vini Jr. shine

Four goals in the first half was enough for Tite's squad to see off South Korea and set up a date against Croatia. Brazil are through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off South Korea, 4-1, on Monday. Tite's team scored twice in the first 15 minutes to put this one to bed as Vinicius Jr. and Neymar both found the net, the latter returning from an ankle injury to convert a penalty kick. All four of Brazil's goals came in the first half with Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta also finding the net as Brazil dazzled with efficiency and flair, quieting the doubters who questioned an attack that scored just three goals in the group stage.
Yardbarker

Watch: Leeds target blasts Portugal into a 4-0 lead as demolition continues

Portugal have demolished Switzerland in their last 16 clash and have now gone 4-0 up thanks to Borussia Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro. The Portuguese have been very impressive whilst the Swiss have equally been as bad but the fourth was a lovely goal, which came through Portugal’s left-back. Guerriero’s...
NBC Sports

Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey

You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina

Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta

Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...

