Read full article on original website
Related
Newcastle will look to loan out Australia World Cup wonderkid Garang Kuol in January transfer window
NEWCASTLE are still looking to send Australian wonderkid Grang Kuol out on loan in January. The winger, 18, became the youngest player since Pele in 1958 to appear in the knockout stages of the World Cup when the Socceroos were beaten 2-1 by Argentina. Kuol almost forced extra time but...
Sporting News
Is Neymar playing today in World Cup: When is Brazil star back from ankle injury?
Discussion of Neymar's fitness has dominated Brazil's World Cup campaign thus far. And that is perhaps no surprise given that Tite's men have not quite looked themselves since their No.10 limped off in their opening game against Serbia. That dominant win was followed up by a less convincing 1-0 victory...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
Pele sends inspiring message to Brazil players from hospital: "I'll be rooting for each one of you"
The Brazilian football legend was hospitalised this week.
Yardbarker
Arsenal will share some of their World Cup earnings with Championship club
Arsenal is one of the clubs that supplied the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a lot of talents and one of them is Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners have been in fine form this season, so naturally, several of their key players were selected by their nation for the competition. Ramsdale...
Gabriel Jesus undergoes knee surgery in major blow to Arsenal
Premier League leaders Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow with the news forward Gabriel Jesus has undergone knee surgery.The 25-year-old sustained the problem in Brazil’s defeat by Cameroon in their final World Cup group game and was not present for their last-16 win over South Korea.Arsenal confirmed the striker has already had an operation and is starting his recovery but it is understood the club are not putting a timescale on his return as yet.“Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the Brazil v Cameroon World Cup group stage...
lastwordonsports.com
Chaos in the Portugal Camp – Portugal vs Switzerland Predictions and Best Odds for World Cup Clash
The World Cup round of 16 closes with Portugal vs Switzerland, with both sides fancying themselves for a good result. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for the World Cup knockout tie, and find out the rift in the Iberian squad that could tear the side apart.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
SB Nation
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
Arsenal could be forced into recalling Folarin Balogun from loan transfer at Reims after Gabriel Jesus’ knee surgery
ARSENAL are considering a recall for on-loan striker Folarin Balogun following the injury blow to Gabriel Jesus, according to reports. Jesus, 25, underwent surgery on his knee after jetting back to the UK on Sunday from Brazil's World Cup camp in order to be evaluated by club doctors. And following...
Report: Chelsea Remain Interested In Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez
Chelsea remain interested in Edson Alvarez from Ajax as they look for a new midfielder.
In a London restaurant, Senegalese hold heads high despite England disappointment
Lions of Teranga fans gathered with cautious optimism, but left with hopes lost and eyes on the next African Cup Nations
CBS Sports
World Cup score: Brazil dance past South Korea as Neymar scores in return, Richarlison and Vini Jr. shine
Four goals in the first half was enough for Tite's squad to see off South Korea and set up a date against Croatia. Brazil are through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off South Korea, 4-1, on Monday. Tite's team scored twice in the first 15 minutes to put this one to bed as Vinicius Jr. and Neymar both found the net, the latter returning from an ankle injury to convert a penalty kick. All four of Brazil's goals came in the first half with Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta also finding the net as Brazil dazzled with efficiency and flair, quieting the doubters who questioned an attack that scored just three goals in the group stage.
Is Amad Diallo keeping 'the league's most talented footballer' out of the Sunderland team?
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that the form of Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo is causing him a serious dilemma.
Yardbarker
Watch: Leeds target blasts Portugal into a 4-0 lead as demolition continues
Portugal have demolished Switzerland in their last 16 clash and have now gone 4-0 up thanks to Borussia Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro. The Portuguese have been very impressive whilst the Swiss have equally been as bad but the fourth was a lovely goal, which came through Portugal’s left-back. Guerriero’s...
NBC Sports
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Soccer-Spain in mourning, local Moroccans rejoice at World Cup surprise
BARCELONA/MADRID, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Spain fans were left in tears on Tuesday after the team crashed out of the World Cup on penalties to Morocco, whose fans filled the streets with cheers, flares and flags from Barcelona to Madrid and the enclave of Melilla.
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta
Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...
Comments / 2