Injured WR Quintez Cephus returns to Lions practice

There was a new face working with the Detroit Lions wide receivers on Wednesday. A familiar face, but one not seen in Allen Park in several months. Quintez Cephus participated in his first practice since the first week of October. Cephus suffered a foot injury in the Lions’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The third-year wideout suffered the injury on a play where he made his second catch of the season.
