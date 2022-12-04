ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dead at 34

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30MbJS_0jWwtmAJ00

Quentin Oliver Lee, a Broadway actor who played the title role in the national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera,” died Thursday after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.

The actor’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death on his official Instagram page, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves,” Graham wrote. “It was peaceful, and perfect.”

Graham accompanied the post with photos of Lee holding their daughter, Samantha, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lee began his run playing in the title role of “The Phantom of the Opera” in December 2017, People reported. He was also an understudy in the 2017 Broadway musical “Prince of Broadway” and appeared in 2021′s “Caroline, or Change.” He appeared in “Oratorio for Living Things,” which opened in March and had a two-month run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lee announced in June in a Caring Bridge entry that he was diagnosed with colon cancer at the end of May, the entertainment website reported. Lee said he had COVID-19 at the beginning of the month, but after two weeks, his symptoms didn’t go away.

After seeing a doctor, Lee was diagnosed with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Phantom of the Opera” said on its verified Instagram page, “The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee. Quentin brilliantly (led) our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
KRMG

Anne Heche was not impaired at time of deadly crash, autopsy reveals

LOS ANGELES — A report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner indicates that actress Anne Heche was sober when she crashed into a west Los Angeles home in August. A report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner shared with the Los Angeles Times said that Heche was not impaired by alcohol or any other substance at the time of her death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
108K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy