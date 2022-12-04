Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight End Streamers (Week 14)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. As a result, they do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
numberfire.com
Steelers' Najee Harris (oblique) DNP on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Harris is dealing with an oblique injury and was unable to practice on Wednesday. A return to practice on Thursday would be a good sign and have him on track to play against the Ravens on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Raiders WR Davante Adams was the highest-graded receiver of Week 13
Davante Adams was absolutely dominant on Sunday. The Chargers simply had no answer for him as he was open all over the field. His two touchdowns in this game were backbreakers for Los Angeles and they might have ended their season. Adams has been on a tear lately for the...
IndyStar's Preps Weekly Podcast: 2 weeks in, who are the contenders?
Join insiders Brian Haenchen and Kyle Neddenriep as they look at the first couple of weeks of basketball and who are the contenders. This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IndyStar's Preps Weekly Podcast: 2 weeks in, who are the contenders?
Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams can make history when Week 14 kicks off Thursday night. A loss to the Las Vegas Raiders would give the Rams 10 this season, tying the 1999 Denver Broncos for most by a defending Super Bowl champion. With plenty of games remaining, the Rams (3-9) are...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 14: Jason Myers and Cameron Dicker Remain Too Available
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
profootballnetwork.com
Where To Find NFL Public Betting and Money Percentages
Whether you are a seasoned sports gambler or you have just made your first deposit into a sportsbook, you have likely heard terms like “fade the public” or “follow the sharps” many times. What do these terms mean exactly, and where can you find the information necessary to be able to decide whether you want to fade or follow the public?
profootballnetwork.com
Vikings vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, and Picks for Week 14
Our Vikings vs. Lions prediction takes a look at the Week 14 matchup that features two strong NFC North rivals. Let’s dive deeper into the current sports betting odds, key storylines to watch, and make a prediction for the game. Note that all odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, Dec. 5.
profootballnetwork.com
Ohio Sports Betting
In just a short amount of time, you will be able to bet online in Ohio. Major sportsbook operators like DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, Barstool, PointsBet, and BetMGM will be among some of the first mobile sports betting apps going live. There are a number of promotional offers you can claim for each sportsbook as you preregister if you are an Ohio resident. Here are some of the top offers currently available for Ohioans across sportsbooks:
