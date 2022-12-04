ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead.
BBC

Cost of living: The impact on the Christmas market

Christmas market stall holders fear their profit margins will be badly hit this year as their goods are costing far more to produce. Stall holders at Cardiff Christmas market will be selling produce until 23 December. After surviving Covid, traders are now faced with a rise in their costs because...
Motley Fool

The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

Oil prices rise and fall, but demand for product remains resilient throughout the cycles. Low global refinery capacity means high utilization and high returns. Valero has consistently produced growing dividends at an attractive valuation.
Motley Fool

Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday

Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023. The stock has declined this year as growth has slowed.
Motley Fool

Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

However, the stock trades at 2.5 times cash flow, with a new CEO coming in.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands.
Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stocks Tanked Today

Congress got halfway to passing a SAFE Banking Act to legalize banking services for marijuana companies this year. Strange as it sounds, progress on marijuana legalization now depends largely on passage of a defense bill.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Hit Wall Street's Radar Tuesday

Textron won an Army helicopter contract that could be worth tens of billions of dollars in the decades to come. Vivint Smart Home accepted a buyout bid from NRG Energy.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business.
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in December and Hold Forever

Alphabet has strong competitive advantages, sees multiple paths for growth, and is valued attractively. Berkshire Hathaway offers tremendous diversification and a long-term track record of beating the market. Microsoft is a leader in multiple arenas and should be on its way to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat.
Motley Fool

Is Waiting Until 2023 to Buy a Home a Dangerous Move?

The quick answer? Not necessarily. December can be a tricky month to buy a home. Holding off until 2023 could work to your benefit. Even if it isn't easier to buy a home in the new year, it won't necessarily be harder. Now that December has kicked off, you may...
Motley Fool

This Stock Is On Fire With a 55% Gain Over the Past Quarter. Time to Buy?

Shares of Build-A-Bear spiked 20% when the company posted blowout earnings results. Even so, the stock still looks undervalued at just 7 times earnings. The company is steadily reducing its mall-based exposure while also growing its digital sales channel.
Motley Fool

Slack CEO Will Step Down in January

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up

Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation.
Motley Fool

Why a No Medical Exam Life Insurance Policy Isn't Your Best Bet

Be careful with these policies. They may not be the great deal you think they are. Most life insurance companies require applicants to undergo a medical exam. Some companies will waive this requirement, but charge you more for coverage. The process of getting life insurance isn't always a quick one.

