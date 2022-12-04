ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Paul Wall Surprises Slim Thug At Checkers Drive-Thru As He Buys Rapper’s New Meal Deal

Houston, TX - Paul Wall pulled up to Checkers in Houston this week to support his good friend Slim Thug and try his exclusive new custom meal with the fast-food chain. The Big Slim Meal is available at every Houston location and comes with a Texas-sized burger, famously seasoned french fries and a 44-ounce drink in a Big Slim Collector cup — a nod to some the lyrics on the Mike Jones classic “Still Tippin'” featuring both Paul Wall and Slim Thug.
fox26houston.com

Cirque Italia brings excitement to Katy with thrilling, death-defying stunts

KATY, Texas - Despite utilizing a seemingly short stage for one weekend only, Cirque Italia managed to bring a mesmerizing, show-stopping performance for Houston-area residents. PREVIOUS: Cirque Italia to bring thrills, excitement with several performances in Katy. Since starting in 2012, Cirque Italia has brought a high-class experience to audiences...
hellowoodlands.com

Christmas Concerts & Musicals in The Woodlands Area

There’s nothing like Christmas music to get into the spirit of the season. Enjoy these local concerts and musicals and experience the holiday cheer!. December 5, 2022 – Evidence Holiday Concert – Get in the holiday spirit with the Evidence Holiday Concert at Market Street from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Learn More.
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
papercitymag.com

Houston Doctors Show Their Artistic Sides While Helping Out the Sunshine Kids

Dr. Henry Mentz, Alexis Rosales, Lori & Dr. Issac Raijman, Stephanie Wilcox, Brooklynn Weatherill (Jacob Powers Photo) What: The Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: Dozens of works by talented artists who are physicians by day and creatives by night...
papercitymag.com

Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour

Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
Golf.com

Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas

Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power

Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
KHOU

Register to win tickets to see Cirque du Soleil's Kooza

HOUSTON — Kooza from Cirque du Soleil is coming to town and we have your VIP tickets to the show! How do you win them? Simply register below!. A grand prize winner will receive a VIP prize package that includes four VIP tickets with a backstage tour for the Feb. 4 show at 7 p.m. The winner will be selected on or about December 18, 2022. Good luck! (Official rules)
cw39.com

Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
365thingsinhouston.com

Find the perfect gift—& treat yourself—at the Mistletoe Market at Bagby Park

Shop for holiday goodies, artisan crafts, art and more at the Mistletoe Market at the beloved Bagby Park on Friday evening, December 9 and throughout the day on Saturday, December 12, 2022. The free, high-energy, NYC-style, holiday-inspired market showcases a curated selection of vendors, artisans & performers—all inspired by the...
