Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
City of Houston Gets Sued By Local Civil Rights GroupTom HandyHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
HipHopDX.com
Paul Wall Surprises Slim Thug At Checkers Drive-Thru As He Buys Rapper’s New Meal Deal
Houston, TX - Paul Wall pulled up to Checkers in Houston this week to support his good friend Slim Thug and try his exclusive new custom meal with the fast-food chain. The Big Slim Meal is available at every Houston location and comes with a Texas-sized burger, famously seasoned french fries and a 44-ounce drink in a Big Slim Collector cup — a nod to some the lyrics on the Mike Jones classic “Still Tippin'” featuring both Paul Wall and Slim Thug.
Tiger Woods brings his newest PopStroke golf complex to Houston area
KATY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods confirmed that his latest PopStroke golf and entertainment complex would open in Katy next week. Woods said it would open to the public on Dec. 16 at noon. He also tweeted out a video of the complex, which looks like a...
fox26houston.com
Cirque Italia brings excitement to Katy with thrilling, death-defying stunts
KATY, Texas - Despite utilizing a seemingly short stage for one weekend only, Cirque Italia managed to bring a mesmerizing, show-stopping performance for Houston-area residents. PREVIOUS: Cirque Italia to bring thrills, excitement with several performances in Katy. Since starting in 2012, Cirque Italia has brought a high-class experience to audiences...
hellowoodlands.com
Christmas Concerts & Musicals in The Woodlands Area
There’s nothing like Christmas music to get into the spirit of the season. Enjoy these local concerts and musicals and experience the holiday cheer!. December 5, 2022 – Evidence Holiday Concert – Get in the holiday spirit with the Evidence Holiday Concert at Market Street from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Learn More.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: December 5 to 11, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
papercitymag.com
Houston Doctors Show Their Artistic Sides While Helping Out the Sunshine Kids
Dr. Henry Mentz, Alexis Rosales, Lori & Dr. Issac Raijman, Stephanie Wilcox, Brooklynn Weatherill (Jacob Powers Photo) What: The Arts of Healing Foundation Physician Art Show and Dinner. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: Dozens of works by talented artists who are physicians by day and creatives by night...
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas
Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
365thingsinhouston.com
Embrace the bounty of the season at Urban Harvest’s free 3rd annual Winter Festival
Celebrate winter’s imminent arrival with holiday cheer, family fun, shopping and more at the free Winter Festival 2022 at Urban Harvest Saturday Farmers Market on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 8am to noon. This weekend, Houston’s favorite weekly farmers market presents the third edition of the free, super-sized Winter...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power
Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
Register to win tickets to see Cirque du Soleil's Kooza
HOUSTON — Kooza from Cirque du Soleil is coming to town and we have your VIP tickets to the show! How do you win them? Simply register below!. A grand prize winner will receive a VIP prize package that includes four VIP tickets with a backstage tour for the Feb. 4 show at 7 p.m. The winner will be selected on or about December 18, 2022. Good luck! (Official rules)
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Over-the-Top Restaurant Gives Downtown Houston a New Place to See and Be Seen
Bungalow Downtown Dining has taken over the space at 407 Main that was formerly Live Sports Bar & Grill, and the difference in decor and ambience couldn’t be more different. The former casual bar has been transformed into a lavish and luxurious space, and Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview.
cw39.com
Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
smartcitiesdive.com
Houston’s housing-first model is reducing homelessness. Here’s how it works and the obstacles it faces.
Editor’s note: This is the second piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system as well as the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Homelessness in many U.S. cities has risen drastically...
365thingsinhouston.com
Find the perfect gift—& treat yourself—at the Mistletoe Market at Bagby Park
Shop for holiday goodies, artisan crafts, art and more at the Mistletoe Market at the beloved Bagby Park on Friday evening, December 9 and throughout the day on Saturday, December 12, 2022. The free, high-energy, NYC-style, holiday-inspired market showcases a curated selection of vendors, artisans & performers—all inspired by the...
