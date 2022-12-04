Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
These Tokens Can Help You Make A Comeback After the Crypto Crash– Ripple, Chainlink, and Big Eyes
The effect of the ongoing crypto winter on the cryptocurrency market shows that it has had an impact. Nevertheless, opportunities for profitable investment are starting to materialize as a result of fresh alliances and the launch of community-driven tokens. A new category of digital assets may come to dominate the cryptocurrency market in the upcoming years.
NEWSBTC
2022 in a Crypto Nutshell: What a Year for Cryptocurrencies, Here are the Key Highlights
2022 hasn’t been a pretty year for cryptos. In a nutshell, the market lost over $1.4 trillion in value across the industry. In fact, the market has shed over $2 trillion from the November 2021 $3 trillion market cap peak. During the course of the year, prominent protocols such...
NEWSBTC
Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed
Bitcoin saw positive price action recently but failed to follow through and could remain rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a new yearly low at $15,500, and market participants were expecting further profits, but the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is moving between $16,900 and $17,100....
NEWSBTC
Buyers Rule Over Algorand’s (ALGO) Price Action, Enough To Break Above $0.26?
The Algorand price has been positive over the last 24 hours. Despite minor gains, the altcoin has been moving north. There have been many updates in Algorand’s ecosystem, which might have brought in a slight appreciation in price. As bulls slowly return to the market, investor interest has also shot up accordingly.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Could Potentially Give 10x What Ethereum and Polkadot Did at Launch
One of the best things any trader can do to protect themselves from the inevitable ups and downs of the cryptocurrency market is to spread their holdings over multiple coins and tokens. Despite the ebb and flow of the market price of virtual assets, there are a few other market contenders in 2022 that might be 10x boosters: Dogeliens (DOGET), Ethereum (ETH ), and Polkadot (DOT).
NEWSBTC
Can Dogeliens Survive in the Market Dominated by Aave and Uniswap – Here’s What You Need to Know
The crypto market has grown in popularity in the last few years, increasing the trading volume for cryptocurrencies. Aave (AAVE) and Uniswap (UNI) have been incredibly helpful for traders. New currencies are developed regularly to meet the changing market dynamics. Dogeliens (DOGET) is also one of the newly developed tokens aiming to provide solutions and entertainment simultaneously. A detailed overview is given below. So, stay tuned.
NEWSBTC
Telegram Plans Are The Most Exciting Recent News: What Other Projects Can Bring Cryptos Up?
The crypto market has found a new vigor after Telegram announced its plans to build noncustodial wallets and decentralized exchanges. The project’s goal is to “fix the wrongs caused by excessive centralization, which let down hundreds of thousands of cryptocurrency users,” according to Pavel Durov—the founder and CEO of the messenger.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Lacking Momentum Above $17k, BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price extended its increase and tested the $17,500 resistance. BTC corrected gains, but it remains well supported above the $16,800 support. Bitcoin extended its upward move above $17,100 and $17,300 resistance levels. The price is trading near $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
NEWSBTC
Occurrences Where You Can Use Crypto Instead of Real Money
In the past decade or so, cryptocurrency has slowly but surely been gaining popularity worldwide. While there are still many people skeptical about this new form of currency, there is no denying that crypto has a lot of potential – both as an investment and a means of payment. And while it is still not widely accepted as a form of payment, there are certain situations where you can use crypto instead of real money. Let’s explore some examples.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Fundamental Expert Breaks Down Why The Bottom Is In
Calling the bottom in Bitcoin is no easy task. Prices tend to fall more dramatically and faster than anyone is prepared for and is the investing equivalent of catching a falling knife. Yet if anyone is equipped to accurately call the bottom in crypto, it would be Charles Edwards, fund...
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Token Will Take Investors To Space As Presale Peaks Interest, Comparing To Eos And Litecoin
Post-Covid life is not all about crises; it also comes with surprises, and Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is one of them. Cryptocurrency market volume is increasing daily, making it very tough for newcomers to make their way into the crowd. Despite this fact, Dogeliens Token (DOGET) will be the finest meme coin in history.
NEWSBTC
CoinEx’s Fifth Anniversary: Striving for an Easier Crypto Future
The world will celebrate Christmas Eve on December 24, 2022, a day that also marks the fifth anniversary of CoinEx, a long-standing crypto exchange. December 2017 witnessed a new crypto boom. Back then, crypto platforms recorded rapid growth in a bull market, and many users in traditional finance also swarmed into the crypto space. During the market boom, all sorts of crypto exchanges cropped up. Meanwhile, CoinEx, which was also launched in December 2017, might not be the shining star among all those exchanges, but it earned a spot in a cutthroat market relying on its strong team capacity, user-friendly products, and satisfying services.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Soars 5% In Last 7 Days – More Increases Coming This Week?
In recent days, Bitcoin has shown a good degree of bullishness. CoinGecko reports that Bitcoin’s price has increased on a daily and biweekly basis, suggesting that the market may be recovering from FTX’s fall. Investors at large were also optimistic. The BTC bottom is still in effect, presenting...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Investor Cohorts Now Have Close Cost-Basis, What Does It Say About Market?
Data shows the different Bitcoin investor cohorts now have their cost-basis packed together in a tight range. Here’s what this may tell us about the current market. All Bitcoin Investor Groups Have Cost-Basis Between $18.7k And $22.9k. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the cost-basis of the...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?
Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
NEWSBTC
This Analyst Thinks Bitcoin Will Hit $5,000 in 2023, Any Possibility?
Since the first few months of 2022, Bitcoin and crypto space has maintained a bearish trend, though there were a few spikes to recall. Several markets, including the stock markets, are still facing a crisis. Unfortunately, there are no signs of a reversal in the interim. Moreover, several investors, financial...
NEWSBTC
Can Runfy Be More Successful Than Tron And Solana In 2023?
The cryptocurrency market has a plethora of competitors. The market is currently more competitive, with thousands of initiatives vying for the top spot in popularity and valuation. Some cryptocurrencies have contributed substantially to the sector’s development and expansion. However, some have been very ineffective and unsuccessful. Notable cryptocurrencies like...
NEWSBTC
IMPT Presale Ends This Sunday Following High Demand: How to Invest Before Launch
The environmentally conscious IMPT presale is ending this Sunday following an extreme surge in demand, leaving just a few days to get in on the presale before it gets listed on many top-tier exchanges. The demand for the carbon credit-based ecosystem has increased significantly recently, pushing the presale past the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Consolidates Near $17K: What Could Trigger A Fresh Increase
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $17,500 resistance. BTC is trading above the $16,800 support and might start a fresh increase. Bitcoin tested the $16,800 support zone and traded as low as $16,888. The price is trading near $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
Experts Predict Flasko (FLSK) Will Be The Victorious Cryptocurrency Of 2023, Surpassing Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) In Growth
The crypto market had come a long way from 2012, when it was almost unheard of, but by the autumn of 2021, its market value had peaked at $3 trillion. Early crypto investors became wealthy due to the market boom, which has sparked the curiosity of fresh investors wanting to make a fortune in the next innovative cryptocurrency. The solid rule to making a lot of money in the cryptocurrency industry is by investing in presales of promising ventures, which right now is the Flasko protocol.
Comments / 0