Read full article on original website
Related
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
UC Daily Campus
FTX: crypto’s final blow
In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
techaiapp.com
Document Claims Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison’s FTX Margin Position Was Negative $1.3B in May 2022 – Bitcoin News
In a number of recent interviews, the former co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), explained that he “wasn’t running Alameda” and he “didn’t know the size of their position.” In a more recent discussion with The Block’s Frank Chaparro, SBF explained that auditors were looking at FTX’s corporate financials, but the auditors were “not looking at customer positions and not looking at customer risk.” This week, an FTX insider speaking to Bitcoin.com News under terms of anonymity shared a document that purportedly shows Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison’s personal account was in the hole by $1.31 billion in May 2022.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Bitcoin
At a time when most cryptos are in the red, two Bitcoin alternatives -- Litecoin and Dash -- are starting to pull away from the pack.
astaga.com
Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed
Bitcoin noticed constructive value motion just lately however did not observe via and will stay rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a brand new yearly low at $15,500, and market contributors have been anticipating additional earnings, however the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is transferring between...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Continues To Surge As Hash Rate Records New ATH – How About LTC Price?
Litecoin (LTC) was among the few bright spots for the crypto market which had to endure the negative effects of the collapse of the FTX exchange platform. In the midst of one of the worst implosions that the space has ever witnessed, LTC momentarily became vulnerable, plummeting all the way down to $49.58.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Token Will Take Investors To Space As Presale Peaks Interest, Comparing To Eos And Litecoin
Post-Covid life is not all about crises; it also comes with surprises, and Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is one of them. Cryptocurrency market volume is increasing daily, making it very tough for newcomers to make their way into the crowd. Despite this fact, Dogeliens Token (DOGET) will be the finest meme coin in history.
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Crypto investing is like gambling on horse races and the market was caught in a 'bubble doomed to burst,' ECB's Panetta says
European Central Bank's Fabio Panetta says crypto "urgently" needs a regulatory crackdown. The economist says parts of the industry were a "bubble doomed to burst," but crypto is still here to stay. "It turns out that crypto-assets are not money. Many are just a new way of gambling," Panetta said.
NEWSBTC
TRON Ecosystem To Undergo Changes – A Bane Or Boon To TRX Price?
As the newest committee proposal nears completion, Tron will undergo dramatic changes. An update tweet states that the fee cap for smart contracts will be raised from 10,000 to 15,000 TRX coins. The developers believe this would mitigate the risk connected with smart contracts by reducing the number of low-value...
NEWSBTC
This Analyst Thinks Bitcoin Will Hit $5,000 in 2023, Any Possibility?
Since the first few months of 2022, Bitcoin and crypto space has maintained a bearish trend, though there were a few spikes to recall. Several markets, including the stock markets, are still facing a crisis. Unfortunately, there are no signs of a reversal in the interim. Moreover, several investors, financial...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Prints Bullish Signal, What Are Possible Bulls Targets
Ethereum gained pace and retested the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is eyeing more gains towards the $1,330 and $1,350 levels. Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,240 level and resumed its increase. The price is now trading above $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
2022 in a Crypto Nutshell: What a Year for Cryptocurrencies, Here are the Key Highlights
2022 hasn’t been a pretty year for cryptos. In a nutshell, the market lost over $1.4 trillion in value across the industry. In fact, the market has shed over $2 trillion from the November 2021 $3 trillion market cap peak. During the course of the year, prominent protocols such...
Comments / 0