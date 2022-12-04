ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney community building evacuated for gas leak

By WHIO Staff
 7 days ago
SIDNEY — Emergency crews responded to a gas leak in Sidney early Sunday morning.

First responders were called to the 900 block of Childrens Home Road near Alpha Community Center for a gas leak, Sidney Fire dispatch told News Center 7.

Everyone was evacuated from the building, dispatch confirmed. However, it was unknown whether the people waited outside or were moved into another building at the community center.

Firefighters at the scene suspected that the gas leak was stemming from the main church, according to initial reports.

Sidney Fire requested CenterPoint Energy’s crew to repair the gas leak, dispatch confirmed.

There were no reported injuries from this incident.

